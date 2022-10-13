Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Related
Bloomfield officer struck by car fleeing traffic stop
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield police officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car Monday. Police said the police officer initiated a traffic stop just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive on a black Honda Accord with a misused license plate. The driver, identified by police […]
NBC Connecticut
Torrington Man Hits Bloomfield Officer, Leads Chase to West Hartford: Police
A Torrington man is accused of hitting a Bloomfield police officer Monday morning and leading police on a chase from Bloomfield into West Hartford. Bloomfield police tried to stop a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Rafaelito Ares, of Torrington, at Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday because of a misused license plate, according to police.
East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes
SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
Woman charged with OUI after crashing into Springfield police cruiser, gun seized from vehicle
A woman from Adams was arrested after crashing into a Springfield police cruiser early Saturday morning.
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Crash on I-95 North in Old Lyme
One person has died and another person is seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Old Lyme on Saturday. State police said 52-year-old Michael Sansur, of Darien, was stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane on I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 around 7:24 a.m.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
NBC Connecticut
Police Say 9 Hurt When Train Hits Semi in Connecticut
A commuter train hit a tractor-trailer Monday whose operator had driven to a rail crossing after leaving the scene of an earlier crash, transit authorities said. Nine train passengers suffered minor injuries. The tractor-trailer was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Metro-North Railroad property in Waterbury shortly before...
Eyewitness News
12-year-old girl reported missing in Newington
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a missing girl who disappeared at some point during the night. Maekaeli Barnes, 12, was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 16. Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.
sheltonherald.com
Garden honoring Hamden homicide victims would be 'a place for you to know that my son lived'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. But because Kaymar Tanner was killed in Hamden, his name isn’t on it. “You just feel almost … left out,” said his mother, Valerie Tanner. To honor her son and other victims of homicides that took...
NBC Connecticut
Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers
Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Crash on Route 22 in North Branford
One person has died and two others are injured after a crash on Route 22 in North Branford on Saturday. Emergency crews responded to Route 22 near Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. after getting a report of a serious crash. When police arrived, they said they found a three-car...
Lakewood Woman Struck, Killed Outside Church Food Pantry
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred outside a Lakewood church food pantry. Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, 46, of Lakewood, was sitting on the curb near Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry when she was struck at about 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Lakewood police said. Two girls who were...
NBC Connecticut
Black Bear Euthanized After Attacking Child in Morris
A black bear was euthanized after attacking a child in Morris on Sunday. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) and Connecticut State Police were called to West Street in Morris around 11 a.m. after getting a report of a black bear that had attacked a 10-year-old boy.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Search for Motorcyclist Who Fled After Crash on I-84 West in Farmington
Troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who fled after getting into a crash on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Saturday. CT Travel Smart said the crash happened between exits 39A and 39. Part of the highway was closed, but has since reopened. The crash involved a motorcycle and a...
NBC Connecticut
Six People Shot at Warehouse Party in Worcester
An investigation is underway after six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, overnight. Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street where a party was underway after reports of a shooting. Police found one man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say that a...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Arsenio J. Sanchez, 33, 33 Nassau, East Hartford, operate/parks unregistered mv, operate mv without license, failure to carry reg/ins card, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense. Evelyn Marie Rodriguez, 18, 293 Farmington Ave., Bristol, interfere w/ officer/resisting, pos control substance – first offense, use of...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies
Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut. Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July. Working with New Haven Police,...
Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
NBC Connecticut
I-95 North in Old Lyme Reopens After Vehicle Overturns
Interstate 95 in Old Lyme has reopened after an overturned vehicles closed both sides of the highway for hours on Saturday. CT Travel Smart said the northbound and southbound sides of the highway were closed between exits 70 and 71. Both sides have since reopened. There is more than four...
Comments / 4