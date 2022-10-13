ROSS.—Malinda Ross, wife of Geo. W. Ross, died at her home in Philomath, Oregon, April 12th, 1890, aged 70 years, 3 months and three days. She leaves a husband and seven children, who mourn the loss of an affectionate, loving wife and mother. Since the year 1873 she and her family have been residents of Benton county, Oregon. She was an obliging neighbor, respected by all who knew her. She made a profession of religion in her sixteenth year, lived a consistent Christian life for 54 years and then died in the triumphs of the Christian faith. The funeral services were conducted by Bishop J.W. Hott of the U.B. church.

