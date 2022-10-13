Read full article on original website
Law Enforcement Report: Oct. 7-13, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Q-and-A with state representative 10th district candidates: Question 1 of 5
The Benton County Elections Office plans to mail out ballots this week for the Nov. 8 general election and in an effort to help voters get to know the candidates a little better, the Philomath News asked each of them five questions. This is the first of a five-part series...
Mount Union Stories: Melinda Ross (1821-1890)
ROSS.—Malinda Ross, wife of Geo. W. Ross, died at her home in Philomath, Oregon, April 12th, 1890, aged 70 years, 3 months and three days. She leaves a husband and seven children, who mourn the loss of an affectionate, loving wife and mother. Since the year 1873 she and her family have been residents of Benton county, Oregon. She was an obliging neighbor, respected by all who knew her. She made a profession of religion in her sixteenth year, lived a consistent Christian life for 54 years and then died in the triumphs of the Christian faith. The funeral services were conducted by Bishop J.W. Hott of the U.B. church.
Q-and-A with Benton County commissioner candidates: Question 1 of 5
The Benton County Elections Office plans to mail out ballots this week for the Nov. 8 general election and in an effort to help voters get to know the candidates a little better, the Philomath News asked each of them five questions. This is the first of a five-part series...
Q-and-A with Philomath mayor candidates: Question 1 of 5
The Benton County Elections Office plans to mail out ballots this week for the Nov. 8 general election and in an effort to help voters get to know the candidates a little better, the Philomath News asked each of them five questions. This is the first of a five-part series...
Fire & Rescue Calls: Oct. 7-13, 2022
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Oct. 7-13: FRIDAY, OCT. 7. • Medical, 1:38 a.m., 24000 block of Ervin Road. • Medical, 9:32 a.m.,...
Letter: We are fortunate to have David Gomberg as our representative
I’ve read with bemusement the several recent letters supporting a candidate running to take the seat of our incumbent state representative, David Gomberg. No doubt this person is the fine human being her supporters portray, but I’m at a loss to think why anyone would imagine that she, or anyone else, could possibly be a more responsive, effective, humane, hardworking and otherwise exemplary representative than the one we are so fortunate to have now.
Grimmer’s 4th straight hat trick leads PHS girls to soccer win
Philomath High’s Kamilla Grimmer is in a groove in front of the opponent’s soccer goal. For the fourth straight game, the Warriors junior recorded a hat trick — this time in Philomath’s 4-1 victory on Saturday morning at Junction City. The Warriors (8-3) extended their winning...
Philomath’s cross-country boys dominate Country Fair Classic
The Philomath High School boys cross-country placed six runners among the top eight in a dominating performance that easily won the Country Fair Classic on Saturday. Senior Ben Hernandez ran his fourth sub-17-minute race of the season and was the individual winner of the meet, which was staged at the Oregon Country Fairgrounds near Veneta.
PHS scores on improbable play at end of a long night against Marist
The prospects for putting points on the Clemens Field scoreboard Friday night were not looking good for Philomath as time slipped away on a running clock late in the fourth quarter. Marist Catholic, last season’s Class 4A state runner-up and unbeaten in Special District 3, held a 49-0 lead and...
Casino Night fundraiser for veterans organizations coming Oct. 22
A Casino Night serving as a fundraiser for three organizations will be staged on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Corvallis Elks Lodge, organizers announced. The doors open at 4 p.m. with games beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20 if purchased in advance or $25 at the door and include dinner and gaming chips to play. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 541-760-5102.
