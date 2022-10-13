Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Kentucky is not Kansas when it comes to protecting unborn life
Earlier this year Kansas voters shocked the nation by voting down an amendment to their Constitution that simply says that abortion is not a protected right. The 60 to 40 percent margin of defeat was a wake-up call to pro-lifers in the commonwealth. But Kentucky is not Kansas. For starters...
kentuckytoday.com
Idaho tax collections fall short, but budget surplus remains
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho revenue from tax collections was $50 million below expectations for the first three months of the current fiscal year, but the state still has a $1.5 billion budget surplus, officials said Monday. The Legislative Services Office said September’s revenue was down about $11 million,...
Comments / 0