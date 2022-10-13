ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illini, North Central football, Big Ten basketball media day highlight ‘Campus Check-In’

By Larry Hawley
 4 days ago

CHICAGO – There are two local college football teams that are enjoying success as of late and two that are the exact opposite.

Illinois is in the midst of its best season in a decade as they’re sporting a 5-1 record at the halfway point of the season while also earning their first ranking since 2011. After two losses to start the season, Notre Dame has collected itself with three-straight wins, including a Las Vegas triumph over No. 16 BYU Saturday.

Northwestern and Northern Illinois are the opposite, as each has lost five-straight games after opening week victories.

Meanwhile, North Central College is rolling right along as the No. 1 team in Division III football and their running back is one of the best in the country: Ethan Greenfield.

Plus the Big Ten had its basketball media days in Minneapolis this week as Illinois and Northwestern men’s and women’s basketball got to talk about their expectations for the coming year.

Loyola also got its first men’s basketball projection as a member of the Atlantic 10.

All of these topics were covered in the most recent edition of “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now as we cover local sports from around the area. Hear from Illinois coach Bret Bielema, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, and Illinois men’s basketball forward Coleman Hawkins.

Greenfield also talked about his journey to becoming a running back in college along with his success with the Cardinals.

Plus we’ll check in with a few other area teams that are high up in the rankings in their respective division in the middle of October.

Larry Hawley has all these stories in “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now, and you can watch that in the video above.

