Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Injury Updates Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Warriors-Lakers Season Opener
You don't actually know how an NBA game will turn out before it's played. That, folks say, is why they play the games. But this writer has a pretty reasonable inkling about how tomorrow's opening game of your Los Angeles Lakers' 75th NBA season, against the 2022 NBA championship-winning Golden State Warriors, will go: not well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Barkley, ‘Inside the NBA’ crew agree to contract extensions
Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future. Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley's agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers’ Schröder out at least 3 weeks after thumb surgery
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. The German point guard had surgery Monday to repair a ligament in his thumb, the Lakers announced. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in three weeks. Schröder re-signed with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster
In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steve Kerr Reveals Favorite Warriors Basketball Moment
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has seen every single amazing moment there is to see with the Golden State Warriors. When it comes to having a favorite moment, one would imagine it involves Steph Curry - it actually involves Klay Thompson. Kerr's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Far Did Alabama Drop in the Polls?
The major polls on Sunday dropped the Alabama Crimson Tide following its 52-49 loss at Tennessee. The story will be update with the AP Top 25 and coaches poll. Georgia picked up 31-of-52 first-place votes and remained No. 1 for the second consecutive week after defeating Vanderbilt 55-0 at home in Week 7. The top ranking marks the 13th all-time appearance at No. 1 for the Bulldogs, which sets the record for second-most appearances in the top spot for the Super 16 poll.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Makes Lineup Adjustment Ahead Of Game Three Of ALDS, Arias To Get Start
The Guardians have rolled out more of the same lineup this postseason. There have been some minor adjustments such as having Josh Naylor at designated hitter or first base and moving Andres Gimenez and Oscar Gonzalez up or down a spot or two in the lineup. But Cleveland made a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Forde-Yard Dash: What Happens When Collectives Come for Your Players
Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (third-down defense learner’s manual sold separately in Gainesville):. Saturday to Remember | Resetting the Playoff Picture. Third Quarter. When the Rival Collective Comes to Tamper With Your Players. Not long ago, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan (21) picked...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
Comments / 0