Cincinnati, OH

HallZOOween Returns to the Cincinnati Zoo This Weekend, Promising Spooky, Family-Friendly Fun

By Deirdre Kaye
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago
From noon-5p.m. on the weekends of Oct. 15 and 16, Oct. 22 and 23, and Oct. 29 and 30, the Cincinnati Zoo will transform into a magical, mystical place full of Halloween fun for the whole family.

Ready to get spoOoOky at the Cincinnati Zoo? HallZOOween is returning for yet another year of kid-friendly tricks and treats.

From noon-5p.m. on the weekends of Oct. 15 and 16, Oct. 22 and 23, and Oct. 29 and 30, the Cincinnati Zoo will transform into a magical, mystical place full of Halloween fun for the whole family. Better yet: It's all included with the price of admission.

Last year the zoo hid special, costumed Fiona statues throughout the facility. While anything strictly Fiona and Fritz-themed seem still under wraps, HallZOOween is still boasting an evening full of fun. There will be special Halloween-themed enrichment activities for the animals to enjoy. Plus, trick-or-treat stations will be set up throughout the zoo. Phil Dalton’s Theater of Illusion has shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. every afternoon. For an extra fee, HallZOOween guests can ride the Hogwarts Express Train and the Scare-ousel. There will also be plenty of fall-themed snacks to devour.

Zoo guests are invited to come in costume, but it’s not required and there are some strict rules. The zoo asks that no one wear anything too scary or gory. No full face masks are allowed in the zoo. And, for everyone’s safety, no toy weapons that look realistic are note permitted. If you plan on trick-or-treating, the zoo asks that you bring your own treat bag to help keep the zoo eco-friendly.

HallZOOween runs from noon to 5p.m. for the remainder of weekends in October. All Halloween-themed adventures are included in the price of your zoo admission, except for train and carousel rides.

For tickets and further info, visit cincinnatizoo.org . The Cincinnati Zoo is located at 3400 Vine St., Avondale.


CINCINNATI, OH
