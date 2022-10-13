His situation was comparable to someone going out on a first date and immediately asking the other person to marry him. Such was the case when wide receiver LaMason Waller III, then a 15-year-old California recruit from the Class of 2025, surprised everyone by emerging from his freshman season at Sultana High School in the High Desert and committing to the University of Washington and Kalen DeBoer's new coaching staff on May 24.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO