Fifth Season to Distribute ‘The Man Who Died’ with New Kaurismäki Star Jussi Vatanen (EXCLUSIVE)
Fifth Season has acquired international distribution rights to Elisa Viihde original series “The Man Who Died.” The company, formerly known as Endeavor Content, is behind “The Lost Daughter” or “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” It also handles global distribution for such hit shows as “Killing Eve,” “The Morning Show” or “Normal People.” Based on the bestselling book by Antti Tuomainen, the six-episode series is led by Jussi Vatanen, who will next be seen in Aki Kaurismäki’s upcoming feature “Dead Leaves.” Saara Kotkaniemi and Sara Soulié, his co-star in Solar Films’ drama “Forest Giant,” also star. Since its premiere on June 19, “The Man Who...
Disney Theme Park Rival Launching Rides and Attractions
Expansions and additions to popular theme parks operated by Disney and Comcast’s Universal Studios have been ongoing over the last dozen or so years as both companies have added new themed lands and rides to their parks. Universal Orlando Resort started the theme park industry expansion in 2010 when...
Pssst...there are still plenty of deals to shop, even after Prime Day — starting at $5
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is behind us, and we hope you found an awesome deal on a special something. If not, don’t worry because the Prime Day sales wasn’t your only chance to save money. To help you find gifts for your loved ones or even a little something for yourself, we curated a list of some of the best sales that are live on Amazon right now, featuring everything from cool kitchen appliances to high-end fashion.
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
SANTA CLARA, Calif. & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next to battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The Prussian blue supplied by Arxada will be transformed into UL-listed sodium-ion battery products at Natron’s Holland, Michigan factory in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
‘Elite’s’ Ester Expósito to Star in New Series ‘La Isla Bonita’ (EXCLUSIVE)
CANNES — Ester Expósito, one of the most preeminent of breakout actors from “Elite,” is set to star in “La Isla Bonita,” a new series created by Ginesta Guindal (“Vida Perfecta,” “Elite”), produced by The Immigrant and Sabado Películas with production-distribution superindie Fremantle handling global distribution. Billed as an irreverent dramedy, “La Isla Bonita” focuses on a group of friends – party, party animal Alfonso, idealist Peter, environmentalist Sol – who share a quaint house on Ibiza, until the owner decides to triple the rent for the summer months, forcing them to find an ingenious solution to keep their lives and...
Six of the best city walks in Britain, chosen by Ordnance Survey map users
A paper Ordnance Survey (OS) map is of course the quintessential walkers’ tool, but the OS Maps app on your phone, with a handy red arrow telling you exactly where you are, takes the usefulness to new levels. Other apps – Komoot, for example – do the same, but the backing of OS data brings extra reassurance.
Reddit poster gets heat for throwing a dry wedding, tells angry friend he ‘has alcohol problem'
A Reddit poster said she's having a dry wedding — and this upset a friend, who wondered how he'd function or have fun. The issue escalated and the guest is now uninvited. Experts weigh in.
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye,...
