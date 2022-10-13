Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake; Porter WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North to northwest wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph at times expected. * WHERE...Near the lake in Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Target Area: Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern La Porte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte County. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Porter LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Lakeshore flooding expected due to waves of 14 to 18 ft. * WHERE...Porter County in Indiana. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore.
Wind Advisory issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. The strongest winds will occur tonight and on Tuesday. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may result.
Freeze Warning issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
