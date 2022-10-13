ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Texas Panhandle H.S. Friday football schedule, Week 8

By By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

Lubbock Monterey (0-6, 0-2) at Caprock (4-3, 1-2)

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

Palo Duro (2-4, 1-0) at Abilene Cooper (2-4, 0-0)

DISTRICT 3-4A DIVISION I

Hereford (0-7, 0-1) at Canyon (6-0, 0-0)

Randall (5-2, 1-0) at Pampa (5-2, 1-0)

DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION II

Seminole (6-1, 1-0) at Borger (2-4, 0-0)

Levelland (1-6, 0-1) at West Plains (3-4, 0-1)

DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION I

Bushland (7-0, 1-0) at River Road (2-5, 0-1)

Dalhart (4-2, 1-0) at Shallowater (5-1, 0-0)

DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION II

Canadian (4-2, 1-0) at Spearman (2-4, 1-0)

Childress (2-4, 0-1) at Tulia (2-4, 0-1)

Dimmitt (0-6, 0-1) at Friona (3-3, 1-0)

DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION I

Highland Park (1-5, 0-1) at West Texas High (3-3, 0-1)

Sanford-Fritch (1-5, 1-0) at Farwell (5-1, 0-1)

Panhandle (5-1, 1-0) at Stratford (6-0, 1-0)

DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION II

Boys Ranch (4-3, 0-1) at Sunray (5-1, 0-0)

Gruver (6-1, 1-0) at Vega (3-4, 1-0)

DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II

Quanah (1-5, 0-1) at Clarendon (4-2, 1-0)

Memphis (4-2, 1-0) at Wellington (5-1, 1-0)

Wheeler (1-5, 0-1) at Shamrock (4-2, 0-1)

DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II

Bovina (1-5, 0-1) at Crosbyton (1-5, 0-1)

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Follett (5-1, 0-0) at Wildorado (1-5, 0-0)

Lubbock Kingdom Prep (4-2, 0-0) at Happy (5-1, 0-0)

DISTRICT 1-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Lefors (0-5, 0-1) at Hedley (2-4, 0-0)

