Effective: 2022-10-17 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. The strongest winds will occur tonight and on Tuesday. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may result.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO