Wind Advisory issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern La Porte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte County. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. The strongest winds will occur tonight and on Tuesday. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may result.
