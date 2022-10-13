ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Mom: Grace Leask, 15, is making progress in her recovery

By Benjamin Duer, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTaLK_0iXqwbST00

A sophomore from West Branch High School is making progress after a car crash last month.

Grace Leask, 15, has been hospitalized since she sustained multiple skull and jaw fractures from a two-vehicle collision Sept. 27 in Stark County.

Five others also were injured.

Leask had been in the intensive care unit at Cleveland MetroHealth Center, but this week was moved to an in-patient rehabilitation unit at Akron Children's Hospital.

Leask's mother, Jennie Craig, said she expects her daughter to remain there for a few weeks before she'll move to outpatient treatment through Akron Children's.

Craig said her daughter has started to talk and laugh, all the stuff that people take for granted. "Now I live for these little moments," she said.

"It's only been two and a half weeks, and her progress has been amazing. The nurses all say what a miracle she is. I couldn't agree more," Craig added.

Craig thanked first responders and the medical staffs for their work.

What happened

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the collision occurred 12:45 a.m. at State Street and Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen Township.

The driver of a 2013 Ford Escape blew through a stop sign and T-boned the car Leask and four others were in, striking the passenger side. The car then rolled off the road.

Leask and her sister, Mayze Leask, 18, were on the passenger side of the car. Three brothers − Thomas Butt Jr., Nathan Butt and Zach Butt − also were occupants.

The five were headed home from a late-night movie at Cinemark Tinseltown in Jackson Township, after leaving the homecoming dance at West Branch High School.

Troopers said all six, including the driver of the Ford Escape, sustained injuries. Four of them were treated at a hospital and later released.

Grace Leask, a cheerleader for West Branch, sustained the worst of the injuries. Several communities have rallied behind the girl and her family.

"Everyone, everywhere, praying for Grace, I can't thank you enough. We are so thankful," Craig said.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. Follow on Twitter @bduerREP.

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash

State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces several drug and other charges. This, after Carroll County jail corrections officers say she tried to snort heroin while behind bars on a drug possession arrest. JordanMillerNews says 45-year-old April Wagner was indicted last week by a session...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland organization takes on opioid crisis in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cause that is close to home for Kristy Steele. She’s the founder of Save our families which focuses on fighting the opioid crisis in Northeast Ohio. “There’s so many other children who are going through this & other families that are being...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cause determined in Wickliffe building fire

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews battled flames in a vacant building in Wickliffe on Sunday. The fire department said the building at 30012 Lakeland Boulevard was under construction at the time the fire broke out, according to a press release. Officials say the cause is ruled to be accidental, likely from welding in the […]
WICKLIFFE, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Family, friends support, pray for DHS coach

Lauran Hicks is in a rehab facility and continues to recover from a motorcycle crash over the summer. (PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY FAMILY FROM SIGNING TO PLAY VOLLEYBALL FOR COLLEGE AND VACATION) DALTON Doctors and nurses surrounding Lauran Hicks and her family say the 24-year-old Dalton High graduate’s tenacity, strength, independence,...
DALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a 911 call, according to a department press release. Police...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
ELYRIA, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly uses bad check to purchase four wheelers

HURON – A Canton woman has been charged with a felony after she allegedly used a bad check to purchase two four wheelers. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning, deputies responded to J&J Sales on Sprowl Road for a fraud complaint.
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Film about child loss helps healing process

CLEVELAND — Losing a loved one is never easy, but the loss of an unborn child has its own unique set of challenges. In honor of World Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, an Ohio playwright is taking his personal experiences from the stage to the screen. David Hansen...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Repository

The Repository

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy