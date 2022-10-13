Mom: Grace Leask, 15, is making progress in her recovery

A sophomore from West Branch High School is making progress after a car crash last month.

Grace Leask, 15, has been hospitalized since she sustained multiple skull and jaw fractures from a two-vehicle collision Sept. 27 in Stark County.

Five others also were injured.

Leask had been in the intensive care unit at Cleveland MetroHealth Center, but this week was moved to an in-patient rehabilitation unit at Akron Children's Hospital.

Leask's mother, Jennie Craig, said she expects her daughter to remain there for a few weeks before she'll move to outpatient treatment through Akron Children's.

Craig said her daughter has started to talk and laugh, all the stuff that people take for granted. "Now I live for these little moments," she said.

"It's only been two and a half weeks, and her progress has been amazing. The nurses all say what a miracle she is. I couldn't agree more," Craig added.

Craig thanked first responders and the medical staffs for their work.

What happened

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the collision occurred 12:45 a.m. at State Street and Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen Township.

The driver of a 2013 Ford Escape blew through a stop sign and T-boned the car Leask and four others were in, striking the passenger side. The car then rolled off the road.

Leask and her sister, Mayze Leask, 18, were on the passenger side of the car. Three brothers − Thomas Butt Jr., Nathan Butt and Zach Butt − also were occupants.

The five were headed home from a late-night movie at Cinemark Tinseltown in Jackson Township, after leaving the homecoming dance at West Branch High School.

Troopers said all six, including the driver of the Ford Escape, sustained injuries. Four of them were treated at a hospital and later released.

Grace Leask, a cheerleader for West Branch, sustained the worst of the injuries. Several communities have rallied behind the girl and her family.

"Everyone, everywhere, praying for Grace, I can't thank you enough. We are so thankful," Craig said.

