Houston, TX

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

By Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.

Wyoming News

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrate after a defensive stop during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wyoming News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15.
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Jets Packers Football

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers during the second half of Green Bay's loss to New York on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds: Bills favored to land star RB

The Carolina Panthers fired their coach last week and unloaded one disgruntled offensive playmaker on Monday, but will they also move franchise running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline? The Panthers are reportedly open to listening to offers, although the chances of a deal being completed are uncertain. Carolina dropped to 1-5 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers have now lost 12 of their past 13 games overall. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?

GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Jets Packers blocked punt

Jets safety Will Parks runs in for a touchdown after a blocked punt against the Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. The special teams had some bright spots, despite several miscues.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension

The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo after playing his first two seasons for the Carolina Panthers. A seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2018, he has recorded 27 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 46 career games. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
Wyoming News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) out 4-6 weeks

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Monday. Wentz will have surgery later Monday, multiple reports said. Wentz could land on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

Report: X-rays negative for Bucs' Cameron Brate (neck)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate underwent testing and X-rays on his neck showed no fractures, ESPN reported Monday. Brate, 31, was released from a Pittsburgh hospital late Sunday night following a scary helmet-to-helmet collision. He was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. ...
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

Bucs coach: Tom Brady doesn’t get ‘special treatment’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Tom Brady doesn't get "special treatment" while addressing the quarterback's absence from the team's final walkthrough to attend the wedding of Robert Kraft. But it is getting special attention. Brady missing Saturday's final walkthrough is getting scrutiny in the aftermath of Tampa's bad loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Bucs were 9.5-point favorites but lost 20-18. ...
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins returns as Cards lose Marquise Brown

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned from the suspended list Monday and could be back on the field Thursday night when the New Orleans Saints roll into town. And for 2-4 Arizona, the help couldn't be more timely. "He's gonna be anxious to get the ball in his hands and be super competitive. We need him to lift us up, there's no question, with how we're playing right now,"...
Wyoming News

Report: Cards acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network reported Monday. There was no immediate word on a return for the Panthers. The move comes one day after interim Panthers coach Steve Wilks kicked Anderson out of a game against the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona added another weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray on the same day All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins returned from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wyoming News

MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) reacts after hitting a double against the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth during game four of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wyoming News

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspended list

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned from the suspended list Monday and could be back on the field Thursday night when the New Orleans Saints roll into town. And for 2-4 Arizona, the help couldn't be more timely. "He's gonna be anxious to get the ball in his hands and be super competitive. We need him to lift us up, there's no question, with how we're playing right now,"...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

