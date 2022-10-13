Read full article on original website
Fifth Season to Distribute ‘The Man Who Died’ with New Kaurismäki Star Jussi Vatanen (EXCLUSIVE)
Fifth Season has acquired international distribution rights to Elisa Viihde original series “The Man Who Died.” The company, formerly known as Endeavor Content, is behind “The Lost Daughter” or “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” It also handles global distribution for such hit shows as “Killing Eve,” “The Morning Show” or “Normal People.” Based on the bestselling book by Antti Tuomainen, the six-episode series is led by Jussi Vatanen, who will next be seen in Aki Kaurismäki’s upcoming feature “Dead Leaves.” Saara Kotkaniemi and Sara Soulié, his co-star in Solar Films’ drama “Forest Giant,” also star. Since its premiere on June 19, “The Man Who...
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
SANTA CLARA, Calif. & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next to battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The Prussian blue supplied by Arxada will be transformed into UL-listed sodium-ion battery products at Natron’s Holland, Michigan factory in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
Six of the best city walks in Britain, chosen by Ordnance Survey map users
A paper Ordnance Survey (OS) map is of course the quintessential walkers’ tool, but the OS Maps app on your phone, with a handy red arrow telling you exactly where you are, takes the usefulness to new levels. Other apps – Komoot, for example – do the same, but the backing of OS data brings extra reassurance.
Reddit poster gets heat for throwing a dry wedding, tells angry friend he ‘has alcohol problem'
A Reddit poster said she's having a dry wedding — and this upset a friend, who wondered how he'd function or have fun. The issue escalated and the guest is now uninvited. Experts weigh in.
Eternal Spring review – animated inquisition into Falun Gong’s Chinese media hijack
Here is a vivid, troubling documentary that reconstructs how Chinese activists hijacked the airwaves of state TV in the northeastern city of Changchun in March 2002. The group were followers of a banned spiritual practice called Falun Gong, labelled an “evil cult” by the ruling Communist party. Watching...
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye,...
