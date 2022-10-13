ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bail denied for woman accused of dismembering landlord 2 days after getting eviction notice: prosecutors

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say

CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 39, shot while walking in River North

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking in River North Sunday night. At about 11:11 p.m., a 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West Ontario when a person inside a dark blue sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed by gunfire in South Chicago apartment building

CHICAGO - Two people were shot and one was killed in a shooting at a South Chicago apartment building Saturday night. Police say a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a third floor hallway in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around 11 p.m. when shots were fired.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mae Brown case: 87-year-old woman beaten to death at senior living apartment building on South Side

CHICAGO - An 87-year-old woman was found beaten to death in a senior living apartment building in Douglas on the South Side. Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:40 p.m. Saturday after someone told police that they couldn’t get hold of her, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man found dead in parked car with gunshot wound to the head

CHICAGO - A man was found dead inside a parked vehicle in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. At about 12:49 a.m., Chicago police responded to a shots spotter alert in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street and located a 43-year-old man inside of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Skokie police distribute catalytic converter alarms to residents

SKOKIE, Illinois - With catalytic converter thefts out of control, Skokie police distributed free alarms to residents on Sunday. The alarms were distributed in partnership with Farmer's Insurance and North Shore Community Bank. More than 600 residents signed up for the program, but police had about two hundred available and...
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Kane County Sheriff's Office welcomes 2 new therapy dogs

KANE COUNTY - Two new therapy K9's were sworn-in Monday at the Kane County Sheriff's Office. "Loki" and "Sadie" are assigned to the Social Workers and Child Sex Crimes Detective Team in the sheriff's office Special Victims Unit. The two dogs were trained through a special program in Florida. "All...
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old driver crashes into CPD patrol car on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old driving a black sedan crash int a CPD patrol car after running a stop sign on Chicago's Southwest Side early Saturday. Police say the officers in the patrol car were responding to a call of shots fired and were headed south on St. Louis with the lights and sirens on when a black sedan heading west on 63rd hit the CPD car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle that struck a tree in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that struck a tree Monday morning in Marquette Park. At about 1:46 a.m., Chicago police responded to a shot spotter alert in the 6800 block of South Western and discovered a 54-year-old man inside of a vehicle that struck a tree.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot while walking to his car on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side Monday. At about 5:03 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 10700 block of South Bensley when a blue Mercedes approached, and someone inside opened fire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 killed in Gurnee car accident

GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were killed early Sunday in a car accident in north suburban Gurnee. Just after 2 a.m., officers saw large flames along a tree line on Grand Avenue near North Greenleaf Street, Gurnee police said. Officers found a Jeep on fire after it crashed into a...
GURNEE, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 in custody after crashing stolen car, striking Chicago police vehicle on South Side

CHICAGO - Two suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle, striking a Chicago police squad car and then fleeing the scene early Monday on Chicago's South Side. At about 12:34 a.m., a male driver of a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonatta was traveling the wrong way in the 7600 block of South Green when he struck several parked vehicles and a squad car, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crash leaves 6 injured on Eisenhower Expressway, driver cited for DUI: ISP

CHICAGO - A crash involving a Chicago fire truck caused a partial closure of outbound lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning. Illinois State Police say around 5:30 a.m. a silver Infiniti smashed into a Chicago fire truck and an Illinois state trooper car that were on the scene of an earlier crash.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Burn victims form special friendship while recovering in Chicago

CHICAGO - When they nearly lost it all, two complete strangers found something to live for — in each other. The men, both burn survivors, happened to be receiving treatment at Chicago’s world renowned Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at the very same time. Twenty-year-old Sam Matthews of Rossville was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shoots knife wielding attacker after another is stabbed in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A woman shot a man with a knife who was allegedly assaulting another woman outside a residential building in East Garfield Park Friday night. Chicago police say a 33-year-old woman was trying to enter a residential building in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue just after 8 p.m. when a 62-year-old man began swinging at her with a knife.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy