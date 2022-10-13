Bail denied for woman accused of dismembering landlord 2 days after getting eviction notice: prosecutors

Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man already facing criminal charges arrested for arson: officials
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man is being held on a $1 million bond for an arson incident at a business in Lake Forest. Last month, Nicholas Caban was arrested for allegedly possessing a defaced firearm. He was being held on a $100,000 bond and posted 10% to be released.
fox32chicago.com
Juvenile believed he was 'dry firing' when he fatally shot 14-year-old in Prospect Heights: police
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. - A juvenile has been charged after allegedly accidentally shooting a 14-year-old at a residence in Prospect Heights Friday. On Friday, four juveniles and a 19-year-old man were hanging out in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane in Prospect Heights. There was no parent in the home at this time.
fox32chicago.com
2 juveniles cited for having replica firearm at Walmart in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ill. - Two juveniles were cited after they were in possession of a replica firearm at a Walmart in Forest Park Sunday. Just before noon Sunday, Forest Park police received a call about a person with a gun at the Walmart located at 1300 Desplaines Ave. When officers...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say
CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man exchanges gunfire with victim he tried to rob on CTA train platform: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces attempted murder charges after trying to rob a man on a CTA platform and then exchanging gunfire with the victim. Ohday McCamury, 19, faces one felony count of attempted murder, two felony counts of armed robbery and one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification. At...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 39, shot while walking in River North
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking in River North Sunday night. At about 11:11 p.m., a 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West Ontario when a person inside a dark blue sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed by gunfire in South Chicago apartment building
CHICAGO - Two people were shot and one was killed in a shooting at a South Chicago apartment building Saturday night. Police say a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a third floor hallway in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around 11 p.m. when shots were fired.
fox32chicago.com
Mae Brown case: 87-year-old woman beaten to death at senior living apartment building on South Side
CHICAGO - An 87-year-old woman was found beaten to death in a senior living apartment building in Douglas on the South Side. Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:40 p.m. Saturday after someone told police that they couldn’t get hold of her, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found dead in parked car with gunshot wound to the head
CHICAGO - A man was found dead inside a parked vehicle in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. At about 12:49 a.m., Chicago police responded to a shots spotter alert in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street and located a 43-year-old man inside of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.
fox32chicago.com
Skokie police distribute catalytic converter alarms to residents
SKOKIE, Illinois - With catalytic converter thefts out of control, Skokie police distributed free alarms to residents on Sunday. The alarms were distributed in partnership with Farmer's Insurance and North Shore Community Bank. More than 600 residents signed up for the program, but police had about two hundred available and...
fox32chicago.com
Kane County Sheriff's Office welcomes 2 new therapy dogs
KANE COUNTY - Two new therapy K9's were sworn-in Monday at the Kane County Sheriff's Office. "Loki" and "Sadie" are assigned to the Social Workers and Child Sex Crimes Detective Team in the sheriff's office Special Victims Unit. The two dogs were trained through a special program in Florida. "All...
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old driver crashes into CPD patrol car on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old driving a black sedan crash int a CPD patrol car after running a stop sign on Chicago's Southwest Side early Saturday. Police say the officers in the patrol car were responding to a call of shots fired and were headed south on St. Louis with the lights and sirens on when a black sedan heading west on 63rd hit the CPD car.
fox32chicago.com
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle that struck a tree in Marquette Park
CHICAGO - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that struck a tree Monday morning in Marquette Park. At about 1:46 a.m., Chicago police responded to a shot spotter alert in the 6800 block of South Western and discovered a 54-year-old man inside of a vehicle that struck a tree.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot while walking to his car on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side Monday. At about 5:03 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 10700 block of South Bensley when a blue Mercedes approached, and someone inside opened fire, police said.
fox32chicago.com
3 killed in Gurnee car accident
GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were killed early Sunday in a car accident in north suburban Gurnee. Just after 2 a.m., officers saw large flames along a tree line on Grand Avenue near North Greenleaf Street, Gurnee police said. Officers found a Jeep on fire after it crashed into a...
fox32chicago.com
2 in custody after crashing stolen car, striking Chicago police vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - Two suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle, striking a Chicago police squad car and then fleeing the scene early Monday on Chicago's South Side. At about 12:34 a.m., a male driver of a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonatta was traveling the wrong way in the 7600 block of South Green when he struck several parked vehicles and a squad car, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Crash leaves 6 injured on Eisenhower Expressway, driver cited for DUI: ISP
CHICAGO - A crash involving a Chicago fire truck caused a partial closure of outbound lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning. Illinois State Police say around 5:30 a.m. a silver Infiniti smashed into a Chicago fire truck and an Illinois state trooper car that were on the scene of an earlier crash.
fox32chicago.com
Burn victims form special friendship while recovering in Chicago
CHICAGO - When they nearly lost it all, two complete strangers found something to live for — in each other. The men, both burn survivors, happened to be receiving treatment at Chicago’s world renowned Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at the very same time. Twenty-year-old Sam Matthews of Rossville was...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shoots knife wielding attacker after another is stabbed in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A woman shot a man with a knife who was allegedly assaulting another woman outside a residential building in East Garfield Park Friday night. Chicago police say a 33-year-old woman was trying to enter a residential building in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue just after 8 p.m. when a 62-year-old man began swinging at her with a knife.
