NECN
Trillium Acquires Equipment From Spencer Trappist Brewery
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. One of the biggest beermakers in the region has acquired the equipment used by an award-winning brewery that closed several months ago, and it is also selling one of its spaces. According to a blog post, Trillium has made a recent acquisition...
NECN
Fire Breaks Out at Cape Cod Ice Cream Shop
A fire broke out late Sunday night at an ice cream shop in Sandwich, Massachusetts. The Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at Shipwrecked Ice Cream just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a release from the department said. Firefighters arrived to find fire visible in the back and side of the building's exterior.
NECN
4 People Stabbed in Boston; Man Arrested
Multiple people were stabbed early Sunday in downtown Boston, and one man has been taken into custody in connection to the incident, police announced. According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of Stuart and Tremont streets around 2:10 a.m. for a reported stabbing and arrested 39-year-old Daryl Diamond on site.
NECN
Shuttles to Replace Most Blue Line Service for Next Four Nights
Shuttle buses are set to replace service along most of the Blue Line for the next few nights, as the MBTA tackles more trackwork. The shuttles will replace the Blue Line between Bowdoin and Orient Heights from 8:45 p.m. until the end of service each day, starting Monday night and continuing through Thursday night.
NECN
Heavy Traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge After Crash
There is heavy traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday after a crash took down a traffic light pole. Two cars were involved, according to police. It is not clear if there are any injuries. The crash happened near Harvey Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
NECN
‘Devastating': Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves Woman Dead
In a triple shooting that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "devastating," a woman was killed and two other young men were hurt. The three people were shot Sunday night on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester around 8:50, according to Boston police. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the two men, both in their mid 20s, were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press conference after the shooting.
NECN
Mercedes Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Southborough
A car fire caused traffic delays Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southborough, state police said. Massachusetts State Police and firefighters responded to Interstate 90 eastbound for a Mercedes on fire. Dashcam video shared by state police appeared to show the middle and right lane closed, with traffic moving in the left lane.
NECN
Woman Dead After Triple Shooting in Dorchester; No Arrests
A woman is dead and two men have been hospitalized after a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. According to Boston police, three people were shot on Geneva Avenue around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on scene, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press...
NECN
Six People Shot at Warehouse Party in Worcester
An investigation is underway after six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, overnight. Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street where a party was underway after reports of a shooting. Police found one man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say that a...
NECN
Closing of Century-Old Revere Synagogue Leads Torah on Long Journey to Kenya
When a synagogue in Revere, Massachusetts, closed its doors for the final time in 2019, it was a devastating loss to the last 50 or so families who called the congregation their spiritual home. But the times had changed, the community dwindled and they knew it was time to shut down.
NECN
New Bedford Airport Set for New Terminal, Control Tower
The oldest commercial airport terminal in New England still in active use is set to be replaced, as the state commits money to fund a new terminal and control tower at New Bedford Regional Airport. New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and State Representative Bill Straus have received commitment from the...
NECN
Pleasant Fall Weather to Return After Shot of Rain
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued late Monday night in parts of Essex County and Middlesex County in Massachusetts. They were lifted shortly after midnight. A large, upper atmospheric storm spiraling in the sky over the Great Lakes houses cool air and energy, and is launching bundles of energy into New England Monday and Tuesday.
NECN
When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?
As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
NECN
‘Do Not Drive to Salem': City Says There's No Parking Available
The city of Salem is advising travelers that there is no parking available in the city as Garages, lots, and satellite lots are full. The city is urging visitors to take the MBTA Commuter Rail if traveling to Salem. "There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages,...
NECN
No School Monday in Haverhill or Malden After Contract Negotiations Fail
There will be no school Monday in Haverhill and Malden, Massachusetts, after meetings this weekend yielded no agreement between the school committee and the teachers union in each city. "Unfortunately, while both sides have compromised, the School Committee and HEA Teachers do not yet have a tentative agreement," Haverhill Public...
NECN
Two Minors Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Cambridge in February
Two young men were arrested by police in connection to a shooting in February in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The two minors, a 16-year-old from Somerville and a 17-year-old from Lynn, were arrested on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card, according to police.
NECN
Woburn Cop Accused of Helping Plan ‘Unite the Right' Rally Resigns
A Massachusetts police officer has resigned from his position following the revelation that he allegedly helped plan a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in 2017. The Woburn Police Department said Monday that John Donnelly was no longer an employee after submitting his letter of resignation to Chief Robert Rufo.
NECN
Teachers in Haverhill Another Step Closer to Strike
Teachers in Haverhill, Massachusetts may be closer to striking on Monday after a seven hour meeting on Saturday yielded no agreement between the school committee and the teachers union. According to the Haverhill Teachers Negotiating Subcommittee, the union did not agree with the committee's financial offer. The subcommittee says the...
NECN
VIDEO: 3 Charged in Violent Attack in Brockton
A third person has been charged in a violent attack on two people in Brockton last month. Police say Korey Gallagher-Lee, 19, turned himself in on Monday. He, along with two other suspects, is accused in an attack on two men – ages 68 and 35 – on Walnut Street on Sept. 24.
NECN
Cambridge Business Broken Into, 2 Cars Stolen; Police Equipment Taken From Cop's Personal Car
Authorities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are looking to identify two suspects after a business was broken into overnight and two cars were stolen. According to police, officers were called to a commercial establishment on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of an alarm. Officers discovered the gas and service station had been broken into. Two vehicles were stolen from the business, including a gray Mercedes SUV and a black Ford Taurus. Police say the Mercedes was found abandoned nearby shortly after, but the Ford had not yet been recovered Sunday.
