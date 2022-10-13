ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOZju_0iXquzKF00

SAN RAMON, Calif. — (AP) — Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions.

The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3 as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S., a 55% markdown from Netflix's most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which is ad-free.

Netflix's ad-supported option will also be rolling out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the U.K., according to a Thursday post by the company's chief operating officer, Greg Peters.

Besides putting up with roughly four to five minutes of ads during each hour of viewing, Netflix subscribers who sign up for the cheaper service also won't be able to download TV shows and movies to watch when their devices are offline. Peters also said a “limited" amount of programming available on the commercial-free service won't be on the ad-supported version because of licensing issues.

Netflix's 15-year-old streaming service has until now been commercial free, but the Los Gatos, California, company decided to head in a new direction six months ago after reporting its first loss in subscribers in more than a decade.

The customer erosion worsened a wrenching decline in its stock price that has wiped up more than $200 billion in shareholder wealth during the past 11 months. The shares rallied after Thursday's announcement, but still have lost about two-thirds of their value since reaching their peak last November when the streaming service was still growing.

Through the first half of this year, Netflix lost 1.2 million subscribers, leaving it with nearly 221 million. Management in July predicted it would regain about 1 million of those subscribers during the summer months. The numbers for the July-September period are scheduled to be disclosed Tuesday.

Netflix is betting the low-priced option with ads will be particularly popular at a time that persistently high inflation is pressuring millions of households to curb their spending, particularly on discretionary items such as video streaming. The streaming market also has become crowded with tougher competition from the likes of Amazon, Apple and Walt Disney Co., which also is preparing to offer an ad-supported version of its service soon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kanye West agrees to buy social media platform Parler, company says

Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has agreed to purchase social media platform Parler, the network’s parent company said Monday. According to The New York Times and The Associated Press, Parlement Technologies announced in a news release that it “has entered into an agreement in principle” to sell Parler, which has gained popularity with right-wing audiences, to Ye in a deal expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Associated Press

Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next to battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The Prussian blue supplied by Arxada will be transformed into UL-listed sodium-ion battery products at Natron’s Holland, Michigan factory in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China's most recent economic growth figures,...
The Guardian

Six of the best city walks in Britain, chosen by Ordnance Survey map users

A paper Ordnance Survey (OS) map is of course the quintessential walkers’ tool, but the OS Maps app on your phone, with a handy red arrow telling you exactly where you are, takes the usefulness to new levels. Other apps – Komoot, for example – do the same, but the backing of OS data brings extra reassurance.
The Independent

Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler

Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye,...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
195K+
Followers
135K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy