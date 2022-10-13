Read full article on original website
DOJ recommends 6 months in jail for Steve Bannon for defying Jan. 6 panel subpoena
Federal prosecutors are seeking a 6-month prison sentence and a $200,000 fine for Trump ally Steve Bannon for his conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress, according to a court filing. The former White House adviser was found guilty in July for defying a subpoena from the House Select...
Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Benjamin R. Civiletti, who investigated President Jimmy Carter’s brother while in the administration and who later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys, has died. He was 87. The Baltimore Sun reported that Civiletti died Sunday evening of...
Oversight panel says Trump Org. charged Secret Service ‘exorbitant' hotel rates
Documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Monday make the claim that the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service “exorbitant rates” to stay at Trump hotels while protecting the former president and his family. According to records released by the panel, Trump’s company charged the Secret Service...
Federal court issues temporary restraining order prohibiting Tarpon Springs clinic from distributing opioids, other prescription drugs
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting a Tarpon Springs pain clinic, its operators and a doctor from administering, dispensing or distributing any controlled substances, including issuing prescriptions for opioids, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. In a complaint, the United...
Student loan forgiveness application website goes live
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible...
In interview, Walker admits check given to abortion accuser is his, insists badges are real
Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker confirmed in an interview that aired Monday morning the $700 check a woman claims he wrote to her to pay for an abortion is indeed his check. The former football star denied, however, paying for an abortion, telling NBC News of the check, “I have no idea what that could be for.”
First Lady Jill Biden speaks with Newsmax on efforts to end cancer
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden sat down with conservative media outlet Newsmax over the weekend to discuss the administration’s efforts to end cancer, a longtime passion shared by both the first lady and the president. Dr. Biden spoke with Newsmax host Nancy Brinker, who herself is a breast cancer...
Swedish Parliament elects conservative as prime minister at head of coalition supported by immigration hardliners
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish Parliament elects conservative as prime minister at head of coalition supported by immigration hardliners. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
