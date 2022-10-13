ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bay News 9

DOJ recommends 6 months in jail for Steve Bannon for defying Jan. 6 panel subpoena

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 6-month prison sentence and a $200,000 fine for Trump ally Steve Bannon for his conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress, according to a court filing. The former White House adviser was found guilty in July for defying a subpoena from the House Select...
Bay News 9

Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Benjamin R. Civiletti, who investigated President Jimmy Carter’s brother while in the administration and who later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys, has died. He was 87. The Baltimore Sun reported that Civiletti died Sunday evening of...
Bay News 9

Federal court issues temporary restraining order prohibiting Tarpon Springs clinic from distributing opioids, other prescription drugs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting a Tarpon Springs pain clinic, its operators and a doctor from administering, dispensing or distributing any controlled substances, including issuing prescriptions for opioids, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. In a complaint, the United...
Bay News 9

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible...
Bay News 9

First Lady Jill Biden speaks with Newsmax on efforts to end cancer

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden sat down with conservative media outlet Newsmax over the weekend to discuss the administration’s efforts to end cancer, a longtime passion shared by both the first lady and the president. Dr. Biden spoke with Newsmax host Nancy Brinker, who herself is a breast cancer...

