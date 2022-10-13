ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mar-a-Lago search: Supreme Court declines Trump’s request to intervene

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGdD7_0iXquLSX00

A timeline of events that led to the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence The FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for nearly nine hours. They seized more than 100 classified documents. (NCD)

The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request from attorneys for former President Donald Trump asking for justices to intervene in a dispute with the Justice Department over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this year.

In an order issued Thursday, justices declined to vacate an order earlier issued by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeals court order excluded classified documents seized by authorities from a review by an independent third party.

Officials said they recovered about 11,000 documents from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s private office in August, including about 100 bearing classification markings. Last month, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that the government stop reviewing the records until after a special master had the chance to review the documents. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals later sided with the government and stayed part of Cannon’s order, allowing the government to continue using the classified records in its criminal investigation.

Officials searched Mar-a-Lago three days after a judge approved a warrant as part of an investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act, and into obstruction of justice and unlawful concealment or removal of government records. Authorities said the documents seized included some that were so sensitive that they required FBI and DOJ officials to get additional clearances before reviewing them.

Officials with the National Archives and Records Administration sought records from Trump throughout 2021 and got 15 boxes of miscellaneous papers — including more than 180 confidential records — in January, according to court records. Officials subsequently served the former president with a grand jury subpoena that prompted him to turn over 38 more classified documents in June, authorities said.

A representative of the president certified that the documents were the last confidential records in boxes taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s presidency. However, officials said they later got information indicating that the former president had failed to turn over all records in his possession, prompting them to seek a warrant to search the estate.

The special master review of the documents remains ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Salon

Emails show Trump lawyers mocked his wealth — then tried to block the emails from Congress

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys joked about his wealth in private emails leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The emails between Trump lawyers Bruce Marks and Kenneth Chesebro in December 2020 were among the evidence that attorney John Eastman, who helped craft Trump's Jan. 6 strategy, concealed from the Jan. 6 select committee, claiming they were covered by attorney-client privilege or attorney work-product privilege.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
WIS-TV

South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
SUMTER, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
195K+
Followers
135K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy