Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD arrests suspect after east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man Monday for his involvement in a homicide that happened Friday on the city’s east side. Police arrested 24-year-old Milton Porter. Investigators say they received a call about a person shot just after 9 p.m. Friday on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Calvin […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

13-year-old girl taken into custody in connection with overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old was taken into custody. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting. Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington Street. Police found a man shot at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD investigating pair of overnight shootings

IMPD is investigating two separate shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Trafalgar officer injured in crash discharged from hospital after 2-month stay

After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus man arrested for dealing meth

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) busted a local man on felony drug charges early Friday morning. Officers observed Miguel J. “Yogi” Rivas, 34, in the 900 block of 11th Street, shortly before 1 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody without incident as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to CPD Public Relations Officer Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
wrtv.com

Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead after shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the city's west side. Police responded to a report of a person shot Oct. 16 in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near North High School Road, around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 man dies Friday evening, ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s Southeast side of town Friday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of East Washington Street on a report of a person shot. Officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

