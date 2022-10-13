Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests suspect after east side murder
IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Calvin […]
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
13-year-old girl taken into custody in connection with overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old was taken into custody. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting. Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot […]
Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington Street. Police found a man shot at […]
Tyler Newby convicted of reckless homicide for killing man during the 2020 riots
Fox 59
IMPD investigating pair of overnight shootings
IMPD is investigating two separate shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody. IMPD is investigating two separate shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 17, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October...
Fox 59
Trafalgar officer injured in crash discharged from hospital after 2-month stay
After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/trafalgar-officer-injured-in-crash-discharged-from-hospital-after-2-month-stay/. Trafalgar officer injured in crash discharged from …. After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/trafalgar-officer-injured-in-crash-discharged-from-hospital-after-2-month-stay/. Daily 3...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
cbs4indy.com
Tyler Newby found guilty of reckless homicide in downtown riot shooting of 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has found Tyler Newby guilty of reckless homicide after a previous attempt at trying Newby in 2021 ended with a mistrial after a unanimous decision couldn’t be reached by jurors. Newby was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of...
Trial of suspect in deadly shooting after downtown protests ends with guilty verdict
INDIANAPOLIS — A new trial for a suspect in a deadly shooting in downtown Indianapolis after the 2020 protests ended with a guilty verdict. A judge found Tyler Newby guilty of a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Prosecutors had been seeking a conviction on a murder charge. A previous trial ended in a hung jury.
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was […]
korncountry.com
Columbus man arrested for dealing meth
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) busted a local man on felony drug charges early Friday morning. Officers observed Miguel J. “Yogi” Rivas, 34, in the 900 block of 11th Street, shortly before 1 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody without incident as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to CPD Public Relations Officer Lt. Matt Harris.
wrtv.com
Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy […]
Man dead after shooting on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the city's west side. Police responded to a report of a person shot Oct. 16 in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near North High School Road, around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived,...
Mooresville woman arrested for neglect of a dependent
A Mooresville woman faces charges after doctors determined her dependent was neglected.
Violations head to court for Irvington Arms Apartments
A troubled east side apartment building is now facing legal action. Irvington Arms on E. Washington Street has become a nuisance according to those living in the area.
cbs4indy.com
Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October. Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 man dies Friday evening, ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s Southeast side of town Friday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of East Washington Street on a report of a person shot. Officers...
