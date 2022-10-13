ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck shares positive update about QB Tanner Morgan after suffering head injury against Illinois

P.J. Fleck had some good new about his quarterback. Tanner Morgan left the Illinois game with a head injury on Saturday. Minnesota football released a statement saying that Fleck announced Morgan is in good shape and is being cared for by the university’s medical staff. Morgan also wanted to thank everyone for their kind words and thinking of him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game

Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Tommy DeVito threads beautiful ball to Brian Hightower setting up second-half TD for Illini

Tommy DeVito is making plays in his return from injury. He left the Iowa game with an ankle injury in Week 6. The Illinois offense was creeping into Minnesota territory when DeVito threw a great ball to receiver Brian Hightower to put Illinois within scoring distance. Hightower wasn’t able to score, but DeVito had a 5-yard rushing touchdown just a couple plays later.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota hoops adds commitment from coveted 5-star center

Minnesota basketball has added a commitment from 7-foot-1 5-star center Dennis Evans. The Class of 2023 prospect is a fringe 4/5-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 27 player in the nation per 247Sports. He’s a consensus top 50 prospect and chose the Golden Gophers over TCU, UC Riverside and Texas, among others.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Chase Brown climbs Illinois' all-time list with first-half performance vs. Minnesota

Chase Brown is having a special season with Illinois, and it just got even better. Brown passed an Illinois legend on the career rushing yards list. Howard Griffith had just under a 50-yard lead on Brown heading into the game. Griffith was 11th on the leaderboard before what Brown did. Griffith shared his message for Brown on social media.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
Effingham Radio

Alex W. Alsbury, 31

Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
CHARLESTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September. A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway. After pulling...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy