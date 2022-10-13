Read full article on original website
Ludacris shouts out Illinois football after win over Minnesota: 'Throw the 1s up'
The Illinois Fighting Illini are tied for first place in the B1G West with Purdue. Yep, you heard that right. Usual cellar dweller Illinois has a legitimate shot at making it to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship this December. They defeated Minnesota on Saturday afternoon 26-14. Rapper Ludacris on Saturday...
Illinois standout ranks first among Power 5 defensive backs in PFF grade
One Illinois cornerback has put the nation on notice with his performance so far this season. Devon Witherspoon has the highest PFF grade among all Power 5 cornerbacks with a grade of 86.9. The junior has been locking down his matchups so far this season and has recorded 21 total...
PJ Fleck shares positive update about QB Tanner Morgan after suffering head injury against Illinois
P.J. Fleck had some good new about his quarterback. Tanner Morgan left the Illinois game with a head injury on Saturday. Minnesota football released a statement saying that Fleck announced Morgan is in good shape and is being cared for by the university’s medical staff. Morgan also wanted to thank everyone for their kind words and thinking of him.
Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game
Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
ZZ Clark, brother of Illinois G Skyy Clark, decommits from Fighting Illini
Illinois has lost out on a commitment from a familiar face. ZZ Clark, brother of freshman guard Skyy Clark, announced Monday that he would be decommitting from the University of Illinois. He sent the following note to On3 Sports on Monday. “After further thought and discussion with my family, I...
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the loss to #24 Illinois
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Obviously really disappointed in the performance from our football team. You got to give Illinois a lot of credit, and I have a lot of respect for Coach Bielema and his staff. It felt like they played pretty flawless football today. And obviously, we have something to do with that by not playing our best football.
Tommy DeVito threads beautiful ball to Brian Hightower setting up second-half TD for Illini
Tommy DeVito is making plays in his return from injury. He left the Iowa game with an ankle injury in Week 6. The Illinois offense was creeping into Minnesota territory when DeVito threw a great ball to receiver Brian Hightower to put Illinois within scoring distance. Hightower wasn’t able to score, but DeVito had a 5-yard rushing touchdown just a couple plays later.
Rapid Reaction: Illinois confirms status as B1G West frontrunner with win over Minnesota
Brief Recap: Illinois’ magical resurgence in Year 2 of Bret Bielema is rolling onward! After a tight, hard-fought win over Iowa last week, the Illini rolled into Week 7 and a visit from Minnesota. Despite the Gophers coming off of a bye week, Illinois played like the more efficient...
Minnesota hoops adds commitment from coveted 5-star center
Minnesota basketball has added a commitment from 7-foot-1 5-star center Dennis Evans. The Class of 2023 prospect is a fringe 4/5-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 27 player in the nation per 247Sports. He’s a consensus top 50 prospect and chose the Golden Gophers over TCU, UC Riverside and Texas, among others.
Chase Brown climbs Illinois' all-time list with first-half performance vs. Minnesota
Chase Brown is having a special season with Illinois, and it just got even better. Brown passed an Illinois legend on the career rushing yards list. Howard Griffith had just under a 50-yard lead on Brown heading into the game. Griffith was 11th on the leaderboard before what Brown did. Griffith shared his message for Brown on social media.
PJ Fleck updates injury status of Tanner Morgan following loss to Illinois
P.J. Fleck revealed what happened to QB Tanner Morgan as he left the game with an injury on Saturday per Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder. Minnesota ended up losing to Illinois 26-14. Morgan struggled throughout the game and finished with 21 yards passing and 1 interception before he was forced...
B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
Semi crashes into house in Central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
WAND TV
Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September. A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway. After pulling...
