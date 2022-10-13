Read full article on original website
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records.
1 injured by campaign signs rigged with razor blades in Pennsylvania, police say
The election season took an ugly turn in one southeastern Pennsylvania county after police say razor blades affixed to campaign signs injured at least one person.
Which Ohio candidates have denied or questioned 2020 presidential election results
As recently as January, Vance told Ohio media outlets, including The Vindicator newspaper of Youngstown and Spectrum News, that he believed massive fraud drove former Trump’s loss.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
1 dead, another injured in Clinton County crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man died on Sunday, October 16, after crashing into a car in Chester Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Devin Hones of Centerville was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south on State Route 380 when he traveled left of center, colliding with a Jeep driven […]
Police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. The sheriff’s office informed the NPS that a vehicle believed to be involved in investigation — a black Mazda — was traveling through Nebraska.
Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy in Connecticut
Officials say the bear attacked a 10-year-old boy, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
State Route 4 shut down in Riverside following crash
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a crash in Riverside. According to Regional Dispatch, State Route 4 is closed from I-75 to just before Harshman Rd. They got the call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2022. Dispatch said the coroner was called. The crash remains under investigation.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash on SR 4 in Riverside
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, State Route 4 was closed from I-75 to just before Harshman Rd. They got the call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Elks boys soccer preps for another deep playoff run
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After making a run to the Div. 1 state championship last season, the Centerville boys soccer team is looking to return to the title game as the Elks kick off postseason play on Thursday as the No. 1 seed in the Southwest 1 District. “I think the sky’s the limit for […]
