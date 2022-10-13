ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Township, OH

WDTN

Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests

Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records.
DETROIT, MI
WDTN

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
WDTN

1 dead, another injured in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man died on Sunday, October 16, after crashing into a car in Chester Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Devin Hones of Centerville was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south on State Route 380 when he traveled left of center, colliding with a Jeep driven […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

State Route 4 shut down in Riverside following crash

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a crash in Riverside. According to Regional Dispatch, State Route 4 is closed from I-75 to just before Harshman Rd. They got the call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2022. Dispatch said the coroner was called. The crash remains under investigation.
RIVERSIDE, OH
WDTN

Elks boys soccer preps for another deep playoff run

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After making a run to the Div. 1 state championship last season, the Centerville boys soccer team is looking to return to the title game as the Elks kick off postseason play on Thursday as the No. 1 seed in the Southwest 1 District. “I think the sky’s the limit for […]
CENTERVILLE, OH

