Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week
FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
WILX-TV
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Silver Bells in the City is set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 18. This event is presented by the Lansing Board of Water and Light and the City of Lansing. This year’s official State Christmas tree will be a 63-foot, spruce selected by the Michigan...
After two year hiatus, Lansing Apple Butter Festival brings community members together
Since 1973, the Fenner Nature Center in Lansing has held the annual Apple Butter Festival. What started as a fundraiser for the center has now become a cherished community event for all generations."Way back when the pioneers started making (apple butter) here in America, they needed the help from their neighbors to make it," development and events manager Alexa Seeger said. "It takes at least 12 hours to cook it over the fire and it has to be constantly stirred so everybody would get together with their neighbors. The kids would play, and the adults would stir the apple butter....
Lansing Area Bars and Restaurants That Serve Amazing Mocktails
I'm in the second trimester of my first pregnancy, and I am deeply craving a cocktail. I've never been a huge drinker, but something about not getting to have one is making me crave it all the more. Something bubbly and fruity and delicious. And I can't be the only one!
Crudup’s, other new businesses coming soon to downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace
SAGINAW, MI — Several new businesses will soon join the tenant mix at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant, said about seven new businesses are expected to open inside the marketplace in the coming weeks bringing new offerings for customers, such as smoked turkey legs, homemade soups and coffee.
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
WWMT
The comeback kid: Toys "R" Us returns to West Michigan Macy's stores
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Macy's has breathed new life into kids toy store giant Toys "R" Us. The department store teamed up with Toys "R" Us following their bankruptcy in 2018 and opened 14 new locations in Michigan, according to Macy's. Toys "R" Us nationwide return: Toys 'R' Us is...
wkar.org
Allen Neighborhood Center gives restaurant entrepreneurs opportunity to test out their business
A shared cooking space at Lansing’s Allen Neighborhood Center Accelerator Kitchen is offering entrepreneurs a chance to test out their food business without the large expenses that come with owning a brick-and-mortar restaurant. In 2013, former Allen Neighborhood Center director Joan Nelson was approached by locals in Lansing’s East...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
WILX-TV
Surgeons in Jackson give patients the gift of sight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average cataract surgery costs between $1,600 and $2,600 – not a bad price to regain your vision, but not everyone can afford it. Doctors in Blake Woods Medical Park in Jackson waived the cost for 10 people in need and gave them the gift of sight for free.
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!
We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Pizza and wings are stars at The Chase in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Randy LeMaster wanted to bring a big-city feel to downtown Jackson when he opened The Chase Sports Bar in July 2013. When he started, the vibe downtown wasn’t what it is today, he said. Officials have previously described it as ‘largely dead.’. Along with...
WILX-TV
Potter Park Zoo to celebrate a Monster’s birthday this weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a birthday party for a monster - a gila monster to be exact. The Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the 30th birthday of a Gila monster named Old Man. Old Man is pretty long-lived for his species. The record is 36-years in captivity. Gila...
Phillips Orchards Is Bringing Delicious Hard Cider To Lansing
Fall in Michigan is a beautiful time of year. The orchards are open for u-pick apples, the cider is flowing, and the smell of donuts fills the air. And while many orchards specialize in apple cider, not everyone does hard cider (you know, for those of us 21 years and older). But there's a place in St Johns that does, and they're making their way here to Lansing...
WILX-TV
New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
WNEM
Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
The Hauntings at the Purple Rose Theatre: Chelsea, Michigan
Jeff Daniels sat in and spent an hour with me on my show in the early 2000s. I also spoke with him at the premiere of his film “Super Sucker” back in 2002. Not once did he mention about his Purple Rose Theatre being haunted. Well…..I never asked...
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son
A mother and her teenage son who died in Battle Creek on Saturday have been identified as Teresa Osborne, 51, and Kaiden Osborne, 14.
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
