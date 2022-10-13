Since 1973, the Fenner Nature Center in Lansing has held the annual Apple Butter Festival. What started as a fundraiser for the center has now become a cherished community event for all generations."Way back when the pioneers started making (apple butter) here in America, they needed the help from their neighbors to make it," development and events manager Alexa Seeger said. "It takes at least 12 hours to cook it over the fire and it has to be constantly stirred so everybody would get together with their neighbors. The kids would play, and the adults would stir the apple butter....

LANSING, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO