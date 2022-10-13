Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Wishes He Didn't Quit Baseball
Eagles Q&A: Jalen Hurts wishes he didn’t quit baseball originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Each week during the 2022 regular season, we’re going to through the Eagles’ media guide to find an interesting nugget. The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little...
NBC Philadelphia
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Promises to Stop Doing Viral Griddy Celebration
Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Overreactions: Why That's a Good Win, Not a Great Win
Eagles overreactions: Why that's a good win, not a great win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you've watched one game from the 2022 Eagles, it seems you've watched them all. On Sunday night the NFL's last undefeated team was explosive in the first half, woeful in the third...
NBC Philadelphia
New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet
NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Joel Embiid, A.J. Brown Share Cool Pregame Moment Before Eagles-Cowboys
WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
NBC Philadelphia
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Return in Week 7 Vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys could soon get their star quarterback back. No, not their logo, but star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since leaving Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a right thumb fracture. But it looks like the 29-year-old signal-caller could be making his way...
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers
Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Tom Brady Screams at Offensive Line After Awful First Half Vs. Steelers
WATCH: Brady screams at offensive line after awful first half vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady wasn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he let his offensive line know about it.
NBC Philadelphia
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Carson Wentz Could Miss Time With Fractured Finger
Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured...
NBC Philadelphia
Vikings' Harrison Smith Dives for Remarkable INT Against Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith has cat-like reflexes. At the end of the Vikings-Dolphins first half, the safety dove for an interception that went over the middle from QB Teddy Bridgewater, traveling through Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle and reflected off of Viking's LB Eric Kendrick's helmet before Smith was able to secure the ball.
NBC Philadelphia
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List
“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' Lane Johnson Ruled Out Vs. Cowboys With Concussion
Eagles lose key offensive lineman to concussion vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are up big on the Cowboys but they’ll have to finish this game without Lane Johnson. He’s out with a concussion. Their Pro Bowl right tackle was forced to leave Sunday...
NBC Philadelphia
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson Exits With Thumb Injury, Teddy Bridgewater Takes Over
Another week, another quarterback injury for the Miami Dolphins. Third-string rookie Skylar Thompson got his first career start on Sunday after both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater suffered concussions in the last two games. But the 25-year-old Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against...
NBC Philadelphia
NY Jets' 27-10 Win Over Packers Lands Johnny More Ice Cream
NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad...
NBC Philadelphia
What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 7?
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Observations: The Most Intriguing Thing About This Eagles-Cowboys Game
In Roob's observations, the most intriguing thing about Eagles-Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A nagging problem the Eagles need to fix, what Sunday’s game means for Jalen Hurts and thoughts about Jordan Davis’s playing time. It’s a Week 6 edition of Roob’s Random Eagles Observations as...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Vs. Padres NLCS: Game Times, TV, Ticket Info and More
Phillies vs. Padres NLCS: Game times, TV, ticket info and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NLCS matchup is set, with the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies facing the No. 5 seed San Diego Padres for a trip to the 2022 World Series. The last-seeded Phillies advanced through...
NBC Philadelphia
Week 6 Eagles Grades by Position After Taking Down Cowboys
Week 6 Eagles grades by position after taking down Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6-0 heading into their bye week after taking down the Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football. After jumping out to a 20-0 lead, the Eagles fought off a furious comeback to...
NBC Philadelphia
10 Eagles Who Owned the Cowboys
10 Eagles who owned the Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. They’re the Cowboy killers. The Eagles who always rose to the occasion when the Eagles faced their most hated rival. With the 127th Eagles-Cowboys game set to kickoff Sunday night at the Linc, we thought we’d take...
