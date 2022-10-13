Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to boot Venezuelan migrants
WASHINGTON — Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the “brutal” government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at...
Texas family fights at Supreme Court to keep adopted Native American child due to law that favors tribes
A 1970s law to protect Native American children in adoption comes before the Supreme Court next month, as one family alleges it is racially discriminatory.
In rare rebuke, two retired War College professors say Doug Mastriano is unfit to be governor
Tami Davis Biddle, the former chair of the faculty council at the U.S. Army War College, wrote on PennLive.com last week that Doug Mastriano doesn’t “deserve our trust or support.”. Rick Coplen, another retired professor at the War College in south-central Pennsylvania — where Mastriano studied and taught...
Herschel Walker flashes ‘prop’ badge during debate: ‘I am work with many police officers’
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, was reprimanded after flashing a “prop” police badge during his debate Friday night against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former football star, who has faced waves of negative attention over abortion allegations and secret children, also once again...
Ryan stresses issues, independence in bid for U.S. Senate
Editor’s Note: With the November 8 general election fast approaching, The Athens Messenger reached out to the state’s two major party candidates for U.S. Senate for exclusive interviews. Democrat Tim Ryan’s campaign granted the newspaper an interview, which appears below. An attempt to interview Republican J.D. Vance remains ongoing. A response from the Ohio GOP party indicated they would contact his campaign and see if Vance will agree to an interview. We have yet to hear back. If we do, that interview will appear in a future edition. For a story on Vance’s campaigning throughout the state this past week,...
US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law
The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops intercepted and shot down 37 Iranian drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.On Monday, US state department spokesperson Vedant Patel, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles...
Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants
As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0