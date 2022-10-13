Read full article on original website
Columbia police say suspect was shot in self-defense
Columbia police say a woman they arrested after she showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday had earlier exchanged gunfire with two people in a parked vehicle. The post Columbia police say suspect was shot in self-defense appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Burglary suspect apprehended after held at gunpoint by victim
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff says a burglary suspect is apprehended after the victim held the suspect at gunpoint. Upon arrival, 34-year-old Fulton resident John Andrew Orton was taken into custody, accused of stealing a van and various items from the property, according to a release issued by Livingston County Sheriff's Office.
Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat
A seven-hour standoff that ended peacefully Friday at a west Columbia apartment complex started when the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a woman. The post Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested a woman for domestic assault after she went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Columbia Police investigated a shooting in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. According to CPD, officers determined shots had been fired but could not locate a victim. Officers did The post Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man faces drug charges after meth, marijuana is found in his home
An Audrain County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is executed at his home in Vandalia. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on West Woodlawn in Vandalia early Friday morning.
Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was charged Friday with making a terroristic threat -- second degree -- after making several posts on social media targeting a movie screening expected to have 400 people in attendance. Kyle Piper, 44, of Ashland, allegedly was employed for the film at one point, according to the probable The post Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia woman injured, arrested after shots fired incident
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman was injured with gunshot wounds and later arrested after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, the incident happened in the 200 block of E Texas Ave around 3 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene...
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
krcgtv.com
Barricaded man surrenders after police deploy gas
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody on suspicion of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon after he barricaded himself in a residence on North Stadium Boulevard in Columbia for several hours. According to Columbia Police, officers...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Charges pending against man accused of domestic assault in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Randdell Craig of Jefferson City was charged Thursday with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's being held with no bond. A man is taken into custody for a brutal domestic assault on Jefferson City’s east side. The JCPD reports they received a call Wednesday...
Man arrested after police use gas to end Columbia apartment standoff
Police used an unspecified gas to end a standoff at a west Columbia apartment building on Friday. The post Man arrested after police use gas to end Columbia apartment standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark Man Faces More Charges Following Domestic Assault
A Lake Ozark man on probation for domestic assault is in even more trouble after alleged incidents from earlier this month. The Camden County Sheriffs Office says a woman reported that when she wanted to go to the bank, her ex boyfriend tried to stop her from leaving. She says...
myozarksonline.com
Domestic assault arrest
A Lake Ozark man who was already on probation for domestic assault is facing a new charge following alleged incidents that happened on October 4th. According to paperwork filed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend identified as 56-year-old Rodney McLaughlin had assaulted her. The victim said that she was going to leave to conduct business at the bank, but McLaughlin didn’t want her to leave and attempted to stop her. She said he grabbed her arm and struck her multiple times in the face with his fist. McLaughlin is in custody and appeared via Webex for a hearing, and will have a bond hearing on October 19th on the newest charge of domestic assault.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
Suspect in University of Missouri hazing case pleads not guilty
One of the suspects in what authorities say was a hazing incident that left a University of Missouri student disabled pleaded not guilty Friday. The post Suspect in University of Missouri hazing case pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
VIDEO: One man in the hospital following Friday shooting in Columbia
Columbia police say the victim is in stable condition. They are working on developing leads on suspects.
KRMS Radio
Violators Sought By Camden Sheriff’s Office
The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public to help find four people wanted separately for outstanding probation and-or parole violations. In a post to the department’s Facebook page photos of the four on the list appear. The four are identified as 39 year old Dawn...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
