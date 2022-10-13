Read full article on original website
Looking At Wells Fargo's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 81 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
What Are Whales Doing With Advanced Micro Devices
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Mastercard Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard. Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Apple To $177? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Opendoor Technologies By About 71%
Morgan Stanley cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $180 to $177. Apple shares rose 1.1% to $139.95 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO price target from $40 to $35. Patterson Companies shares fell 0.7% to close at $26.22 on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Bill.com Holdings,...
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Are Cracks Beginning To Form? Bank Of America Is Watching Credit Card Delinquencies Closely
Bank of America Corp BAC was out Monday with its current asset quality ratings. While net charge-offs are still "low and stable," the bank is closely monitoring early credit card delinquencies as they start to rise. This is a result of consumers racking up credit card debt because of widespread price increases across the U.S. economy.
Tesla Shares Have A Supporter in Congress: House Rep. McKinley Also Likes These 2 Dividend Stocks
Republican Congressman David McKinley recently purchased $1,000 to $15,000 shares in Tesla TSLA for a price of $300.80 per share, in an undisclosed position, per Capitol Trades. After McKinley’s purchase, the Austin, Texas-based car maker continued to sink lower, as his position is now down roughly 26.5% in less than...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America. Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 50 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
What's Going On With Lucid Stock Today
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.97% to $12.36 going into the close of Monday's session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK's finance minister reversed the recently proposed tax cuts.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Motors
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Motors GM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Peering Into Charles Schwab's Recent Short Interest
Charles Schwab's SCHW short percent of float has risen 9.47% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.70 million shares sold short, which is 1.04% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures, was postponed Monday, taking away one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the...
Coca-Cola Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coca-Cola KO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Informatica
Informatica INFA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Informatica has an average price target of $27.2 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $22.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Truist Financial?
Truist Financial's TFC short percent of float has risen 58.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 19.35 million shares sold short, which is 1.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing T-Mobile US's Short Interest
T-Mobile US's TMUS short percent of float has risen 11.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.32 million shares sold short, which is 2.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
