ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking At Wells Fargo's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 81 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Advanced Micro Devices

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga

Mastercard Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard. Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America. Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 50 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Lucid Stock Today

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.97% to $12.36 going into the close of Monday's session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK's finance minister reversed the recently proposed tax cuts.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Motors

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Motors GM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Peering Into Charles Schwab's Recent Short Interest

Charles Schwab's SCHW short percent of float has risen 9.47% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.70 million shares sold short, which is 1.04% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures, was postponed Monday, taking away one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the...
Benzinga

Coca-Cola Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coca-Cola KO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Informatica

Informatica INFA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Informatica has an average price target of $27.2 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $22.00.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Truist Financial?

Truist Financial's TFC short percent of float has risen 58.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 19.35 million shares sold short, which is 1.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Analyzing T-Mobile US's Short Interest

T-Mobile US's TMUS short percent of float has risen 11.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.32 million shares sold short, which is 2.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
99K+
Followers
174K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy