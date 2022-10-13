For the first time ever, the New Paltz Halloween Parade will be adjusting its route to conclude on the grounds of Historic Huguenot Street (HHS). This beloved community tradition, which begins at the New Paltz Middle School parking lot (196 Main Street) at 6 p.m. on Halloween night, will make its way down Main Street, veering right onto North Front Street at Elting Memorial Library instead of heading to the firehouse, which has relocated. The jubilant jaunt will cross Route 32 with the support of the New Paltz Police Department and continue past the iconic Jean Hasbrouck House. Participants will be invited to collect candy bars and apples from the New Paltz Rotary Club across the street from the DuBois Fort Visitor Center. Then, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the New Paltz Halloween Parade After Party will take place. There will be live music, fun Halloween-themed photo opportunities, food from local food trucks and more.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO