Movie Shown in Hudson Valley Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing moviegoers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is actually kind of...
Halloween Fun Planned at a Middletown New York Mall
There are going to be plenty of places to enjoy Halloween this year. It feels like this Halloween is a little more special being that the last two years have been dampened by the pandemic. There are a lot of groups and organizations that are working hard to bring back...
Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site
Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
German Heavy Metal Legends Accept Make Hudson Valley Return
Accept are set to rock Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY this weekend. Accept formed out of Germany in 1976 with guitarist Wolf Hoffmann along with lead vocalist Udo Dirkschneider and bassist Peter Baltes. The band was important to the development of speed and thrash metal in the early to mid 1980’s, and they have been cited as an influence or inspiration by a number of acts including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Pantera, Testament, Anthrax, Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Overkill and more. Accept achieved commercial success in 1983 with the album Balls to The Wall and the title cut became a well known hit. The album remains Accept’s only gold album in the U.S. with other classic albums including Restless and Wild and Metal Heart.
I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It
It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
Surprise! Criminal that Inspired Netflix Show Released from Goshen Prison
For the second time, Anna Sorokin is out of prison. Most recently locked up in the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY, she is now a free woman. Since you're currently likely to run into Sorokin at your neighborhood Hudson Valley farm stand now more than ever, here are the details of what landed her there in the first place.
Academy Award Winning Actress in Poughkeepsie, But Not for Role
A three-time Academy Award-winning actress was spotted in Poughkeepsie, but she wasn't here for work this time. The Hudson Valley has become a hotbed of celebrity activity. Filmings for television series and major motion pictures have exploded in recent years. While these large productions bring many Hollywood a-listers to the region, other celebrities have fallen in love with the Hudson Valley on their own, making it their favorite getaway destination, or their home away from home.
New Owners at Tasty Candy Apple Shop in Warwick
Is it just me or have we gotten a little crazy with food in the Hudson Valley? Maybe it is because we are all looking for something yummy to get us through the next month or so, or it could just be that people making food have gotten a lot more creative.
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
4 Things we Love About Brewster, New York
Brewster is one of Putnam County's best places for many different things. One thing you might not know about Brewster is that it's NOT a town, it's a village located in the town of Southeast. There are many towns/villages like that all across the Hudson Valley, but the interesting part is that the town of Southeast isn't used in any mailing addresses in the area. From what we've been told everyone, including the post office in the 10509 zip code, refers to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. If you mail something from the local post office the postmark they put on the envelope says Brewster, not Southeast.
Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows
While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
3 Awesomely Fun Family Events this Month in Ulster County
Fall is the perfect season in Ulster County. The vibrant colors of the leaves, the beautiful mountain views, bustling farm markets, and more fall festivals than you can count. October is almost half over, but there are still some awesome Ulster County festivals going on over the next couple weeks. Here are a few that your whole family will enjoy.
Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant
A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
CLOSED: Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed its doors. Newburgh Mall...
Library Cancels Witch Event Last Minute in Newburgh, NY
"I identify Witch" is not something I thought I would ever write down, until today it didn't really seem necessary. But after reading a post that was shared on a local business's Facebook page today (October 14th, 2022) I felt in order to share the story I should also step out from behind my broom.
This Hudson Valley Post Office is a National Historic Site
Have you noticed the extensive amount of history throughout New York State? Within the Hudson Valley, there are pieces of history on every corner that we turn to. Each County In The Hudson Valley Has A Historic Story To Share. One town changed its name to a fictional character. Some...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz Halloween parade changes course
For the first time ever, the New Paltz Halloween Parade will be adjusting its route to conclude on the grounds of Historic Huguenot Street (HHS). This beloved community tradition, which begins at the New Paltz Middle School parking lot (196 Main Street) at 6 p.m. on Halloween night, will make its way down Main Street, veering right onto North Front Street at Elting Memorial Library instead of heading to the firehouse, which has relocated. The jubilant jaunt will cross Route 32 with the support of the New Paltz Police Department and continue past the iconic Jean Hasbrouck House. Participants will be invited to collect candy bars and apples from the New Paltz Rotary Club across the street from the DuBois Fort Visitor Center. Then, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the New Paltz Halloween Parade After Party will take place. There will be live music, fun Halloween-themed photo opportunities, food from local food trucks and more.
5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
Five places in New York State were just named some of the best places to live in the world. U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023." Four New York hometowns cracked the top 50 and five places...
Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site
Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation
While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
