Michigan State

Behind the scenes of the grand opening of Runway Curls Boutique

Mushiya Tshikuka is turning around the negative connotation associated with the word “naps,” and is embracing the term with her hand-made kinky curly wigs from Haiti. The Runway Curls Boutique recently held its grand opening at the Runway Curls Salon Suites located in metro Atlanta. The event brought...
‘American Idol’ runner-up killed in car crash at 23

Singer Willie Spence, who finished in second place on Season 19 of American Idol in 2021, died in a car crash in Tennessee on Oct. 11. He was 23-years-old. A family member said that Spence had a flat tire but allegedly got it fixed as he was coming home to Atlanta from Tennessee. Willie crashed into a semi-truck that was parked on the side of the road.
ATLANTA, GA
Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself

A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
TEXAS STATE
Herschel Walker skips last debate before early voting begins in Georgia

He didn’t show up. Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the Georgia Senate seat, was a no-show to the Atlanta Press Club’s debate on Oct. 16, the final debate before early voting in Georgia. Walker was represented by an empty podium, while his Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock and Independent candidate Chase Oliver appeared in person.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta, GA
