Whatcom County, WA

Record heat and smoky skies ahead for Whatcom. Here’s the weekend outlook

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

Air quality in Bellingham and other parts of lowland Whatcom County showed good to moderate readings as smoke from wildfires east of the Cascades drifted into Western Washington.

But things could get worse over the next few days without the ocean breezes that usually bring cooler temperatures to the region in early fall, said meteorologist Maddie Kristell with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Easterly winds will return over the weekend for more widespread smoke and haze throughout Puget Sound. The ridge shifts inland by early next week for better onshore flow and cooler temperatures,” Kristell said.

A warm and sunny weekend is on tap for Western Washington, with temperatures rising to the mid-70s.

Record-high temperatures are possible, provided that hazy skies don’t mute the sunlight.

A high of 67 degrees at Bellingham International Airport missed the daily record from 2006 by 1 degree.

Normal daytime high temperature is 59 to 60 degrees for mid-October.

Meanwhile, the Northwest Clean Air Agency said conditions could worsen.

“Air quality is forecast to be moderate on Thursday (Oct. 13) with conditions potentially degrading to unhealthy for sensitive groups by Friday in Island, Skagit, & Whatcom counties,” the agency tweeted Thursday.

Crews watch an area of the Bolt Creek fire, one of several wildfires that continue to burn in the region and contribute much of the smoke in the area. The fire will continue to produce smoke as it burns to the north into Wild Sky Wilderness in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, according to an update Thursday, Oct. 13. Department of Natural Resources Northwest Region/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

“Wildfire smoke from fires burning east of the Cascades will likely begin to impact our area starting late Thursday and lasting through the weekend. The severity of smoke impacts will vary depending on location. Places closer to the Cascades foothills and the more eastern parts of our area will experience the highest smoke concentrations,” the agency said.

Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Concrete will see decreased air quality because smoke flows there through mountain passes.

Northwestern Whatcom County, including Custer, Blaine, Birch Bay, Ferndale and Lynden should see less smoke, with air quality in the moderate range.

Meteorologists were also concerned about wildfire potential amid an unusually warm and dry start to the Northwest’s rainy season.

“The concerning period for fire weather still remains this weekend,” Kristell said online.

A fire watch or red flag warning was possible this weekend, along with breezy winds at 15 to 20 mph, she said.

Bellingham, WA
