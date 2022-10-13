Why would anyone believe anything else…Democrats think they r so smart…The party that created the KKK…The party of Slavery and the Confederacy…You think Democrats represent you …Ok…Their background their votes are who they represent never you …History always repeats itself…That’s the Democrats of 2020 to the present…
Typical!!! Like Lightfoot and Adam’s. When black people run on the color of there skin and not the contents of there heart for the whole community. We are all diminished. Didn’t those Hispanics on the LA city council teach us anything. Stop voting for people by skin color. Truth above lies. Hold politicians to a higher standard. New rules for all politicians across the country. Like the Ten Commandments. 1-Can’t refuse to answer a question when posed by a reporter. 2-Can’t lie or your automatically out.3-The peoples well being comes first. 4-Politicians will receive the lowest wages of there prospective states.5-Term limits as sent by individual states. But not to exceed 2 or 3 terms.6-7-8-9-10-I’ll let you fill out the rest.
Do not do not do not elect her as the mayor! if you do you’ll deserve everything you get and you better not complain about it!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property SoldLet's Eat LASanta Monica, CA
Comments / 40