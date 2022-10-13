Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter

Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County on Thursday afternoon.

The Tequesta Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of flooding on U.S. 1.

Police said earlier in the day that the intersection of U.S. 1 at Beach Road, along with the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Bridge Road, were both closed due to severe flooding.

At about 5:30 p.m., the village of Tequesta tweeted that U.S. 1 was now open but Old Dixie Highway was still closed. Also, the intersection of Riverside Drive and Magnolia Way was still flooded but the water was receding slowly.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The police department said severe flooding occurred on Willow Road and urged drivers to use extreme caution.

The town of Jupiter posted on Twitter asking drivers to use caution this afternoon.

Drivers were also urged to avoid Alt. A1A at Eganfuskee Road, Cypress Drive at Riverside Drive and N. Old Dixie Highway at Eyeball Avenue.

Jupiter officials said the athletic fields at all town parks will be closed for the remainder of Thursday because of the heavy rain.

WPTV First Alert Chief Weather Meteorologist Steve Weagle said up to 7 inches of rain fell near the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse since 1 p.m.