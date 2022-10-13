ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Yardbarker

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
The Spun

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
The Spun

Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
iheart.com

Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Howie Long Pregame News

Former NFL star turned broadcaster Howie Long is trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. Long, a legendary defensive player, has been analyzing games for Fox Sports for more than a decade. Sunday morning, Long said something he's probably never said before on television. "Blunts" and "doobies." Video of Long's...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

Cam Akers time in the Rams' backfield has reportedly come to a close. According to FOX's Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), Los Angeles is actively trying to ship out the 23-year-old running back. Saying that it's "unlikely" that he'll ever play for the team again. Adding that even if a...
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News

There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one. Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend. "Informative tweet, Trying...
The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

