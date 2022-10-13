Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property SoldLet's Eat LASanta Monica, CA
Related
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
LeBron James Reacts to Bronny’s Monster Performance Friday
The young guard went 6-for-7 from three in the huge outing.
Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”
An Eastern Conference scout had warned the franchise and its superstar about some of the additions.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Robert Horry Calls Out Anthony Davis For His Reluctance To Play As Center: “They should Label Him As The Power Forward And Label LeBron James As The Center."
Robert Horry has an issue with Anthony Davis' reluctance to play as center for the Lakers.
Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY
The Golden State Warriors may have managed to save some money by including several unrealistic incentives in Jordan Poole's 4-year $140 million contract extension.
Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
iheart.com
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Howie Long Pregame News
Former NFL star turned broadcaster Howie Long is trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. Long, a legendary defensive player, has been analyzing games for Fox Sports for more than a decade. Sunday morning, Long said something he's probably never said before on television. "Blunts" and "doobies." Video of Long's...
NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
Cam Akers time in the Rams' backfield has reportedly come to a close. According to FOX's Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), Los Angeles is actively trying to ship out the 23-year-old running back. Saying that it's "unlikely" that he'll ever play for the team again. Adding that even if a...
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
Juan Toscano-Anderson spoke on the difference between playing for the Los Angeles Lakers rather than the Golden State Warriors.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News
There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one. Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend. "Informative tweet, Trying...
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: ‘I lost millions because I couldn’t keep my mouth shut’
Two decades before Colin Kaepernick’s protest of oppression and tyranny during the national anthem, the former NBA star followed a similar path guided by principle – and met a similar fate
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
632K+
Followers
79K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0