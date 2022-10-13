ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pual simpn
4d ago

gee seems like the teachers should have to work three times the hours the kids have to make up .after all the strike was not for the children. the strike was just greedy selfish teachers who did not want to endure the cost of the inflation their democrat voting cuased. we shoukd make teachers pick up garbage on the sides of the road all summer to make up for what they cost us in taxes due to their vote for democrat inflation.

KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Obviously deliberate’: Classes canceled after car crashes into Renton school

RENTON, Wash. — A car smashed into Hazen High School in Renton on Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive the school was forced to cancel class. “Early this morning, a little after 5 a.m., a vehicle driven by someone was smashed into the front of Hazen High School. Did some damage to the front of the school, smashed windows. We’re checking now to see if there’s any structural damage,” said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson.
RENTON, WA
KUOW

New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest

The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma bans camping near shelters to contain homelessness

Tacoma has passed a new camping ordinance in an effort to contain homelessness. The city council voted 6-3 Tuesday night after hours of discussion. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma drive-by shooting leaves woman injured

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman hospitalized over the weekend. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of South J Street after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said shots went through a home and hit a 29-year-old woman inside. The woman was taken...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

