The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO