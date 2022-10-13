ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Informatica

Informatica INFA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Informatica has an average price target of $27.2 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $22.00.
11 Analysts Have This to Say About Bill.com Holdings

Bill.com Holdings BILL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bill.com Holdings has an average price target of $195.18 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $120.00.
What 20 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Datadog

Within the last quarter, Datadog DDOG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 20 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Datadog. The company has an average price target of $134.65 with a high of $175.00 and a low of $105.00.
Analyst Ratings for CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma CTIC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $11.0 versus the current price of CTI BioPharma at $4.855, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Earnings Season Is Here: Tesla, Netflix, IBM, AT&T And More On Deck - But This Stock Could Be 'Most Important'

The week of Oct. 17 is one of the busiest weeks for publicly traded companies reporting quarterly earnings. Several of the largest and most well-known companies — Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Goldman Sachs GS, Lockheed Martin LMT, Hasbro Inc. HAS, United Airlines UAL, American Movil AMX and Netflix Inc NFLX — are expected to share their results (and that's just Tuesday).
Analyst Ratings for Alcon

Alcon ALC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alcon. The company has an average price target of $78.0 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $71.00.
Analyst Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway CP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average price target of $79.67 with a high of $87.00 and a low of $75.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Truist Financial?

Truist Financial's TFC short percent of float has risen 58.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 19.35 million shares sold short, which is 1.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for First Republic Bank

Within the last quarter, First Republic Bank FRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, First Republic Bank has an average price target of $139.14 with a high of $161.00 and a low of $110.00.
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.69% to $118.68 Monday morning. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Nvidia, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Wah Fu Education Group WAFU stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $2.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million. XL Fleet XL stock increased by 5.21% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares rose 5.06% to $0.83. The...
Expert Ratings for Procore Technologies

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Procore Technologies PCOR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $73.86 versus the current price of Procore Technologies at $50.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
