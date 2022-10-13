ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Hurricanes suffer second straight defeat at the hands of Lander University

GREENWOOD, SC – After losing a hard-fought match to Young Harris College by the score of 3-2 last Wednesday, the Georgia Southwestern Men’s Soccer Team made the road trip up to Greenwood, SC with hopes of upsetting the #19-nationally ranked Bearcats of Lander University (LU). However, GSW gave up two goals in the first half and were unable to muster even one shot on goal the entire match. As a result, the Bearcats handed the Hurricanes their second straight Peach Belt Conference loss by the score of 2-0 on Saturday, October 15.
GREENWOOD, SC
Americus Times-Recorder

Panthers drop fifth straight game with loss at Dodge County

EASTMAN, GA – Having dropped four straight contests since their 26-21 victory over Westover back on August 26, the Sumter County Panthers (SC) were desperately hoping to put a halt to their four-game losing streak when they made the trip over to Eastman, GA on Friday, October 14 to take on Dodge County in another GHSA Region 1-AA contest, but unfortunately for SC, they struggled offensively and could not stop the Indians’ offense for much of the night. As a result, the Panthers fell to DC 35-14 and have now dropped five straight games.
EASTMAN, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Rough night for Raiders at home against Brookwood

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) came into Friday night’s GIAA Region 3-AAA matchup against Brookwood (BKW) wanting to put an end to their two-game losing streak with a win over the Warriors. However, the Raiders gave up too many big plays on defense throughout the game and it led to a very long night, as the Warriors handed SAR a 57-14 lopsided loss at Harvey Simpson Stadium on Friday night, October 14.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter Cycling Presents On the Move Challenge October 21 through 23

AMERICUS – Starting with this Friday’s Bike to Work Day Sumter Cycling will be hosting its annual On the Move Challenge Friday through Sunday, October 21-23. People are encouraged to bike, run or walk to earn points and prizes in this free competition in which one will submit miles that he or she moved this weekend,
AMERICUS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Freeze Warning/Watch issued for North Georgia

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning overnight Monday until Noon Tuesday for much of North Georgia. The warning covers an area, generally, north of Chattooga County in Northwest Georgia east to Rabun County. The warning is in effect from 2AM to 11AM tonight for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,...
GILMER COUNTY, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
WTVM

Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire on Cornell Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Cornell Avenue. Officials received a call about the house fire at 10:53 a.m. on Oct. 17. The first started in the kitchen, causing little damage to the house, with only the kitchen area being destroyed. Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion […]
COLUMBUS, GA
nowhabersham.com

What’s on my ballot?

Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

