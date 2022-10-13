Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Hurricanes suffer second straight defeat at the hands of Lander University
GREENWOOD, SC – After losing a hard-fought match to Young Harris College by the score of 3-2 last Wednesday, the Georgia Southwestern Men’s Soccer Team made the road trip up to Greenwood, SC with hopes of upsetting the #19-nationally ranked Bearcats of Lander University (LU). However, GSW gave up two goals in the first half and were unable to muster even one shot on goal the entire match. As a result, the Bearcats handed the Hurricanes their second straight Peach Belt Conference loss by the score of 2-0 on Saturday, October 15.
Americus Times-Recorder
Furlow Charter’s Hayden Wright turns in a top 20 finish at Middle School State Championships
COCHRAN, GA – Furlow Charter (FC) Eighth Grader Hayden Wright finished 18th out of 148 competitors with a time of 13:36.77 and also set a new PR (Personal Record) for himself at the Georgia Middle School State Cross Country Championships held this past Saturday, October 15 in Cochran, GA.
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers drop fifth straight game with loss at Dodge County
EASTMAN, GA – Having dropped four straight contests since their 26-21 victory over Westover back on August 26, the Sumter County Panthers (SC) were desperately hoping to put a halt to their four-game losing streak when they made the trip over to Eastman, GA on Friday, October 14 to take on Dodge County in another GHSA Region 1-AA contest, but unfortunately for SC, they struggled offensively and could not stop the Indians’ offense for much of the night. As a result, the Panthers fell to DC 35-14 and have now dropped five straight games.
Americus Times-Recorder
Rough night for Raiders at home against Brookwood
AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) came into Friday night’s GIAA Region 3-AAA matchup against Brookwood (BKW) wanting to put an end to their two-game losing streak with a win over the Warriors. However, the Raiders gave up too many big plays on defense throughout the game and it led to a very long night, as the Warriors handed SAR a 57-14 lopsided loss at Harvey Simpson Stadium on Friday night, October 14.
Former Albany State Ram Rick Ross brings down the house at homecoming convocation
ALBANY — Rick Ross brought the pizzazz (and the sparklers). Henrie Mae Bell brought the touching story of meeting the love of her life on campus. And the Marching Rams and Passionettes brought the oomph to a rocking Albany State University homecoming convocation ceremony. The HPER Complex was a...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter Cycling Presents On the Move Challenge October 21 through 23
AMERICUS – Starting with this Friday’s Bike to Work Day Sumter Cycling will be hosting its annual On the Move Challenge Friday through Sunday, October 21-23. People are encouraged to bike, run or walk to earn points and prizes in this free competition in which one will submit miles that he or she moved this weekend,
nowhabersham.com
Freeze Warning/Watch issued for North Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning overnight Monday until Noon Tuesday for much of North Georgia. The warning covers an area, generally, north of Chattooga County in Northwest Georgia east to Rabun County. The warning is in effect from 2AM to 11AM tonight for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,...
WALB 10
58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brings $60k-$80k in economic impact
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brought crowds to Sylvester. The Peanut Festival is a two-day event with live music, a parade, vendors and carnival games for kids. Wendy Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Georgia Peanut Festival, has been a part of this event for more...
LIST: Beer, jazz and more as festivals set to take place all over Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — This weekend this is not one but five festivals happening across Central Georgia for residents to visit. There will be food, fun and more. On Friday, the 15th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival is back in action this year in Macon with live Greek music, dancing, church tours and of course food.
myfoxzone.com
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, Georgia police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished over the weekend
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Amyah Escarlett Bessant was reported missing Saturday morning by the Jones County Sheriff's Office. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 123 pounds with brown...
accesswdun.com
North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park receives top ranking from Tripadvisor
North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park started as a small wildlife outreach program and petting zoo in Cleveland, and is now a top attraction in North Georgia and worldwide. NOGA Wild recently won its third Traveler’s Choice award from Tripadvisor due to its top 10 percent attraction ranking. This...
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
Albany police report shooting death, gunshots at football game
ALBANY — Public relations officials with the city of Albany and the Albany Police Department had not responded by The Albany Herald’s deadline Saturday to requests seeking additional information about incidents in the city Friday. Early Friday morning, Gregory Jessie, 62, died of a gunshot wound in an...
wfxl.com
4 alleged members of Dougherty County's Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods indicted
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County. 22-year-old Demondarrius Hicks, 22-year-old Jotorius Cox, 22-year-old McKeal Lamar, Jr. and 27-year-old Ja'marrie Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street...
wrbl.com
“Most of these people in here are going to lose their homes”; Residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park outraged over living conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The residents in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are outraged by their living conditions which includes dirty water, unstable trees and rising rent. They are asking for a change and many are threatening to not pay rent until there is one. David Shoemaker has...
Columbus: House fire on Cornell Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Cornell Avenue. Officials received a call about the house fire at 10:53 a.m. on Oct. 17. The first started in the kitchen, causing little damage to the house, with only the kitchen area being destroyed. Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion […]
Warner Robins man dead after a motorcycle, truck wreck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Sunday. The Warner Robins Police Department responded to a wreck involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle around 1 p.m. It happened at Lake Joy Road near Duskmore Drive. EMS drove the motorcyclist...
nowhabersham.com
What’s on my ballot?
Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
