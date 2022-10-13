ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking At Wells Fargo's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 81 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Breaking Down The Roblox Rally In A Market Looking For Good News

The highly valued growth technology sector needed a catalyst to jumpstart it, and it got one live during Monday’s PreMarket Prep show. That catalyst came from Roblox Corp RBLX, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Roblox Holding Up Well: It is hard to say an issue...
Mastercard Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard. Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
Ulta Beauty Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ulta Beauty ULTA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Marijuana Stock Movers For October 17, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 17.06% at $0.80. Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 13.57% at $0.48. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 9.91% at $1.22. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 8.36% at $3.63. Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 8.09% at $4.14. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed...
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures, was postponed Monday, taking away one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Informatica

Informatica INFA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Informatica has an average price target of $27.2 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $22.00.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America. Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 50 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
