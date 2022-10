MIAMI -- Skylar Thompson's second NFL game should have a much different feel than his first. One week after playing his first-career snaps in relief of Teddy Bridgewater, the Dolphins rookie quarterback stands to make his first start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., E.T., Fox). Miami's top two quarterbacks are currently in the league's concussion protocol, although both Tua Tagovailoa and Bridgewater returned to the practice field this week.

2 DAYS AGO