Lexington's Town Branch Commons Trail Gets Official Opening Ceremony

Federal, state, and local government representatives along with lots of walkers and cyclists have celebrated the official opening of Town Branch Commons Trail in downtown Lexington.It’s been a decade in the making for the development of just over two miles of paved trail and associated amenities. The Town Branch Commons Trail generally runs along the path of Town Branch, the city’s original water source. It’s 14 feet wide and multi-use along Midland Avenue and on Vine Street, separate paths are provided for walkers and cyclists.It also features native plantings and over 300 trees. The design addresses stormwater runoff with the implementation of urban rain gardens and bioswales. Town Branch Commons links two other trails, Town Branch and the Legacy trails, producing 22 miles of uninterrupted pathways.Trail construction costs $22 million with additional funding coming from local resources and state or federal grants.