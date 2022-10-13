Dorit Kemsley calls out Andy Cohen for yawning at ‘RHOBH’ reunion again

Not chic.

Dorit Kemsley called out Andy Cohen for yawning while she spoke during Wednesday night’s first portion of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion.

“Am I boring you?” the reality star, 46, asked Cohen, 54, after the host’s display. “Are you kidding me? Again? Two years in a row, Andy?”

Dorit Kemsley put Andy Cohen on blast for yawning at her during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion — for the second consecutive year. Bravo

The show then cut back to the Season 11 reunion, during which Cohen was also caught yawning while Kemsley was speaking.

This time, he did so while she was discussing the emotional aftermath of her 2021 home invasion and burglary .

The Bravo honcho replied, “I’m sorry, I just swallowed a yawn. But you are not boring me.”

Kemsley, visibly unnerved, then quipped back, “This topic is a lot harder for me than it is for you.”

Viewers later expressed disappointment in Cohen’s snafu via social media.

“Andy yawning when Dorit was explaining what happened to her was very disrespectful #RHOBH,” one person wrote .

Another added , “Andy yawning while Dorit was talking about the robbery feels shady, especially since some people have been speculating it was staged #RHOBH.”

Cohen’s yawn came as Kemsley detailed the aftermath of her 2021 home invasion and burglary. LAPD / SplashNews.com

One individual couldn’t believe that Cohen reprised his Season 11 yawn for the second consecutive year.

“Not Andy yawning at Dorit AGAIN! And while she’s talking about her burglary!” they tweeted . “I would have walked off #RHOBH.”

Though Cohen’s yawn captured fans’ attention, it certainly wasn’t the most dramatic part of the “RHOBH” reunion.

Kemsley’s fans slammed Cohen via social media for his “disrespectful” snafu. doritkemsley/Instagram

Diana Jenkins, who appeared via Zoom, claimed during the final portion of the show that Garcelle Beauvais tried to paint her as a “racist” and “ruin” her life .

As previously reported, the Bosnian refugee-turned-millionaire ultimately filed a lawsuit last month in an effort to expose the “bots” who cyberbullied Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax with racist messages — since she had been blamed for the attacks.

Beauvais, 55, alleged at the reunion that she received a “threatening text” from Jenkins, 49, amid the discord.

Cohen notably yawned in Kemsley’s face at the Season 11 reunion, which aired last year. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bravo cameras flashed to a screenshot of the message, in which Jenkins alleged that Beauvais “wanted to solidify me as racist and actually ruin my life.”

She added, “Believe me when I say if anything happens to my children you will be held legally responsible and no Bravo contract will stop me.”

Jenkins claimed that her family was threatened as a result of Beauvais’ son’s Instagram Story mentioning her name. Bravo

Jenkins claimed she sent the message when she and her family started receiving death threats after Jax shared a hateful comment from one of the “bots” via his Instagram Story. At the time, he also told his followers to “leave Diana alone.”

Jenkins alleged she requested Jax to delete the Instagram Story, obscure her name and then re-post the hateful comments he was receiving.

“He’s a 14-year-old kid. He gets this horrendous message, he’s not thinking, ‘Let me take out Diana’s name so she’s not implicated,’” Beauvais responded. “He put it out there, because he was fearful.”

Beauvais and Jenkins were unable to make amends at the reunion. Bravo

The Bravolebrities didn’t patch things up. Rather, Beauvais demanded that Jenkins stop “harassing” her on social media and to “leave [her] alone.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.