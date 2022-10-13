ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Dorit Kemsley calls out Andy Cohen for yawning at ‘RHOBH’ reunion again

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCJQG_0iXqpPda00

Not chic.

Dorit Kemsley called out Andy Cohen for yawning while she spoke during Wednesday night’s first portion of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion.

“Am I boring you?” the reality star, 46, asked Cohen, 54, after the host’s display. “Are you kidding me? Again? Two years in a row, Andy?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdn6p_0iXqpPda00
Dorit Kemsley put Andy Cohen on blast for yawning at her during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion — for the second consecutive year.
Bravo

The show then cut back to the Season 11 reunion, during which Cohen was also caught yawning while Kemsley was speaking.

This time, he did so while she was discussing the emotional aftermath of her 2021 home invasion and burglary .

The Bravo honcho replied, “I’m sorry, I just swallowed a yawn. But you are not boring me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igqI7_0iXqpPda00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sbg2a_0iXqpPda00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XECyq_0iXqpPda00

Kemsley, visibly unnerved, then quipped back, “This topic is a lot harder for me than it is for you.”

Viewers later expressed disappointment in Cohen’s snafu via social media.

“Andy yawning when Dorit was explaining what happened to her was very disrespectful #RHOBH,” one person wrote .

Another added , “Andy yawning while Dorit was talking about the robbery feels shady, especially since some people have been speculating it was staged #RHOBH.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuZSD_0iXqpPda00
Cohen’s yawn came as Kemsley detailed the aftermath of her 2021 home invasion and burglary.
LAPD / SplashNews.com

One individual couldn’t believe that Cohen reprised his Season 11 yawn for the second consecutive year.

“Not Andy yawning at Dorit AGAIN! And while she’s talking about her burglary!” they tweeted . “I would have walked off #RHOBH.”

Though Cohen’s yawn captured fans’ attention, it certainly wasn’t the most dramatic part of the “RHOBH” reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfTCb_0iXqpPda00
Kemsley’s fans slammed Cohen via social media for his “disrespectful” snafu.
doritkemsley/Instagram

Diana Jenkins, who appeared via Zoom, claimed during the final portion of the show that Garcelle Beauvais tried to paint her as a “racist” and “ruin” her life .

As previously reported, the Bosnian refugee-turned-millionaire ultimately filed a lawsuit last month in an effort to expose the “bots” who cyberbullied Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax with racist messages — since she had been blamed for the attacks.

Beauvais, 55, alleged at the reunion that she received a “threatening text” from Jenkins, 49, amid the discord.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBbKh_0iXqpPda00
Cohen notably yawned in Kemsley’s face at the Season 11 reunion, which aired last year.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bravo cameras flashed to a screenshot of the message, in which Jenkins alleged that Beauvais “wanted to solidify me as racist and actually ruin my life.”

She added, “Believe me when I say if anything happens to my children you will be held legally responsible and no Bravo contract will stop me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVYkb_0iXqpPda00
Jenkins claimed that her family was threatened as a result of Beauvais’ son’s Instagram Story mentioning her name.
Bravo

Jenkins claimed she sent the message when she and her family started receiving death threats after Jax shared a hateful comment from one of the “bots” via his Instagram Story. At the time, he also told his followers to “leave Diana alone.”

Jenkins alleged she requested Jax to delete the Instagram Story, obscure her name and then re-post the hateful comments he was receiving.

“He’s a 14-year-old kid. He gets this horrendous message, he’s not thinking, ‘Let me take out Diana’s name so she’s not implicated,’” Beauvais responded. “He put it out there, because he was fearful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmRV3_0iXqpPda00
Beauvais and Jenkins were unable to make amends at the reunion.
Bravo

The Bravolebrities didn’t patch things up. Rather, Beauvais demanded that Jenkins stop “harassing” her on social media and to “leave [her] alone.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

James Kennedy: There are no ‘pretty girls’ on ‘Southern Charm’

Maybe he could use some “Southern Charm.” A Page Six spy overheard “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy dissing the women of “Southern Charm” after BravoCon on Friday. The reality TV star, 30, was with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and some friends at the luxe, newly renovated Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel in New York City when they began discussing the cast of the fellow Bravo show, the spy told us. According to the spy, Kennedy told those around him, “I never even thought a pretty girl was on ‘Southern Charm.'” Additionally, he commented that he “didn’t get” why “everyone thinks Shep [Rose] is cute.” When one of his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Katie Maloney, 35, is dating a 25-year-old after Tom Schwartz divorce

Katie Maloney is moving on. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, revealed she is dating a 25-year-old after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz. “There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun,” she told Page Six exclusively at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday.
Page Six

Raquel Leviss gushes over ‘flirty’ connection with ‘cute’ Tom Schwartz

Raquel Leviss hinted that she and Tom Schwartz may be more than close friends amid ongoing rumors they hooked up. “I think he’s cute. I feel like we have a little flirty, friendly connection that’s lighthearted and fun,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star exclusively told Page Six at BravoCon on Saturday. “He’s a very sweet guy, obviously, and easy to talk to,” she added. “It’s just very nice to have a friend in my corner.” As for whether or not they have a chance at getting together romantically, she told us, “It’s unknown at the moment.” Either way, Leviss shared that she is enjoying...
Page Six

Raquel Leviss claims Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders ‘misled’ her

Raquel Leviss claims Oliver Saunders “misled” her before they went on a date. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 28, told Page Six exclusively that she had no idea “Real Housewife” Garcelle Beauvais’ 31-year-old son was married when they hung out at the beginning of September. “I would like to clarify that I did not know Oliver had a wife. He misled me,” she alleged to us at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday. “I was in Vegas this year just trying to have a good time being single, and we didn’t hook up either, by the way. Just wanted to clarify all that.” Leviss revealed she was...
Page Six

Robert Kraft marries Dana Blumberg in star-studded surprise wedding

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft married Dr. Dana Blumberg in a star-studded surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. We hear the 81-year-old billionaire and 47-year-old doctor invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan and told them to dress festively, but did not disclose that they’d be tying the knot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Cuba Gooding Jr. says ‘no thanks’ to booze at club with Claudine De Niro

Cuba Gooding Jr. is no longer drinking for now, but the Academy Award-winning actor still loves the nightlife. On Wednesday, he and girlfriend Claudine De Niro were spotted at New York hot spot The Nines, where he “politely declined” a female patron’s offer to buy them a drink. An overzealous, tipsy woman approached their booth and insisted she and Gooding were old pals. The woman even offered proof by “showing him photos of other people, and one she took with him, but he didn’t know her,” a spy told Page Six. She offered to buy his party drinks, but Gooding Jr....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Lisa Rinna flips off fans as she’s booed at ‘RHOBH’ BravoCon panel

“Own it, baby!” “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna was booed after she made a surprise appearance at BravoCon on Friday, according to multiple videos on social media. The former model, 59, shocked fans when she made her way onto the stage during the “RHOBH” panel after not originally being slated to attend. After a rather explosive season, she was met with both cheers and boos from the crowd while walking towards the stage to sit alongside castmates Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne. In true Rinna fashion, she proceeded to flip...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Why Tom Schwartz doesn’t see a future relationship with Raquel Leviss

It seems there won’t be another “Vanderpump Rules” romance on the horizon after all. Tom Schwartz told Page Six exclusively at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday that he doesn’t see a future with his co-star Raquel Leviss after she gushed over their “flirty” connection. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to get to know her on a deeper level,” he began. “I’ve been chatting with people [about how] I didn’t really ever bond with Raquel before, but now I see the depth of character and how funny she is.” However, when asked whether he foresees a relationship with Leviss, Schwartz replied, “I don’t think so.” “I have a great...
Page Six

Cynthia Bailey breaks her silence on Mike Hill cheating allegations, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: “Real Housewife” Cynthia Bailey is addressing the rumor that Mike Hill cheated on her before their split. Ginuwine passed out after a Criss Angel magic stunt goes wrong. And Christopher Meloni is embracing his newfound status as a “zaddy.” We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
Page Six

Chrissy Teigen hilariously copies Erika Jayne’s ‘Pat the P–s’ dance move

Chrissy Teigen showed off some dirty dancing skills at Bravocon. The “Cravings” cookbook author, who is expecting her third child with John Legend, imitated “RHOBH” star Erika Jayne’s signature dance move, dubbed “Pat the P–s,” in front of a mural that (naturally) read “Pat the P–s”. The Bravo superfan shared the boomerang video in an Instagram Story that was devoted to all things Bravo on Friday. The Sports Illustrated model isn’t the only fan of the x-rated choreography. Last year, Jayne’s castmate, Lisa Rinna dressed up as Jayne for Halloween and shared a video of herself dancing while performing the move. “Pat the P–s. 👻,”...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Page Six

Teresa Giudice, Gorga feud to blame for BravoCon split, Andy Cohen confirms

Andy Cohen confirmed the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” panel at BravoCon 2022 had to be split into two parts because of Teresa Giudice’s feud with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga. “They’re really not in a good place, as you might have gathered,” Cohen told attendees on Sunday during the “Ask Andy” portion of the three-day convention in New York City. The “Watch What Happens Live” host, 54, noted that “RHONJ” viewers last saw Giudice, 50, Joe, 48, and Melissa, 43, in a good place, but since they had another falling out while filming the show’s upcoming 13th season, the network decided...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Watch unhinged Joe Gorga give impassioned rant on family during ‘RHONJ’ panel

Joe Gorga went off on an unhinged rant about his fragile relationship with sister Teresa Giudice at BravoCon on Saturday. During a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” panel moderated by Page Six’s Evan Real, a fan asked whether the reality star and his wife, Melissa Gorga, ever hesitated joining the show – given that Giudice was already a castmate on the series. The Bravo fan questioned whether it was wise to join a reality series “that is centered on conflict,” arguing, “There was family drama prior to you joining.” Melissa attempted to answer the question, explaining that she and Joe made the decision...
Page Six

Jason Sudeikis allegedly discovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles tryst on Apple Watch

Jason Sudeikis reportedly found out about ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles on a forgotten Apple Watch. The couple’s former nanny alleged in a new interview with Daily Mail that the “Ted Lasso” star uncovered the relationship details on a tech device Wilde left behind while filming “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Styles.
Page Six

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo gives baby bump update after Adam Levine scandal

Behati Prinsloo is bumping along! The Victoria’s Secret Angel gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her pregnancy progress amid her social media return. The model, 34, posted a video to her Story on Saturday of herself rocking a black dress and matching combat boots as she zoomed into her budding belly. Prinsloo, who tagged Bumpsuit in the upload, captioned the mirror selfie with a black heart emoji. The expectant star returned to the app on Friday, posting a photo of herself flipping off the camera and sticking out her tongue. Prior to the throwback shot, Prinsloo’s last post was on Sept. 15 before...
Page Six

Page Six

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy