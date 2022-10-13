ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandy Updates Fans On Her Condition After A Reported Health Scare

By Kimberley Richards
 4 days ago

Brandy shared an update about her health on Instagram on Wednesday, shortly after it was reported that she had been hospitalized.

The “B7” singer thanked her family and friends for their support, saying that she was focused on recovering.

“I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she said in a since-deleted Instagram story.

On Wednesday, TMZ published a story , citing unnamed sources, reporting that the R&B singer was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering a possible seizure.

Brandy did not mention further details about her medical condition or whether she was indeed hospitalized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKQ0t_0iXqou8000 Jack Harlow and Brandy perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Paras Griffin via Getty Images)

The veteran singer and actor, who starred in the popular late ’90s and early 2000s sitcom “Moesha,” made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in July.

Brandy had previously remixed rapper Jack Harlow’s song “First Class,” adding her own freestyle on the track in May. She performed her remix to the song alongside Harlow, much to the amusement of her longtime fans.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 20

Shaun Meadors
4d ago

I'm praying that God will bless Brandy with a full and speedy recovery. In Jesus Name Amen

Reply(1)
8
