SC schools show slight overall improvements post-pandemic, but there were problems
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) released the 2022 School Report Cards. The data report is the first since the beginning of the pandemic in 2019 and reflects student performance issues from the 2021-22 school year. According to...
SC governor suspends councilman in Sumter County town after indictment
MAYESVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a councilman in the Sumter County town of Mayesville after the councilman's indictment on charges he threated the mayor. McMaster issued an executive order Monday temporarily removing Terence Wilson from the Mayesville Town Council. The move came after the...
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
Almost $1 billion coming to SC from federal Infrastructure Law to improve roads, bridges across the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost $1 billion has been released to the state of South Carolina by the US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) so the state might modernize critical infrastructure. A total of $979.01 million will aid in funding 12 formula programs in the state, covering construction,...
8 rural health care projects in South Carolina awarded over $6.27 million in federal grants
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding South Carolina more than $6 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural areas around the state. The $6,276,787 in funds are part of the $110 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program....
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
Want to learn about glass blowing? You can see a live demonstration at the South Carolina State Fair.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Glass blower Devan Cole came to the South Carolina State Fair from Americus, Georgia to teach fairgoers about the ancient art. "If they can walk away from knowing even just a little bit more about what we go through to make our work is a successful story in my book," Cole shared.
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
New South Carolina small business credit initiative aims to help minority owned businesses
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Minority-owned businesses across the state are about to get a new bit of help . New loans are now available thanks to a small business credit initiative that started a few weeks ago. This initiative is helping ensure success for as many small businesses as...
'Something you can’t catch every day': A look into pig racing at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pig racing is back this year at the South Carolina State Fair. It’s happening five times a day for all 12 days. "Pig racing is like a Nascar race…but with pigs," Swine Master Zach Johnson explains. Johnson traveled to South Carolina all the way...
Indian folk artist creating rangoli art at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Instead of using paint and pens, Jugna Verma is creating rangoli art with birdseed and beans at the South Carolina State Fair to welcome the visitors. "Some parts of India, some women do everyday in front of their house to welcome the guest, to bring positive vibes and prosperity," Verma explained about the art, which she says is typically is made on the floor out of rice, lentils and beans.
It's all fun and games at the South Carolina State Fair
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It's all fun and games and the South Carolina State Fair. “It brings back childhood memories," said fairgoer Janet Vellenga. She says she's been going to the fair with her sister Calamity since they were little kids. Growing up, they considered the food to be the highlight of their experience. Now, they say food is their favorite part, along with the games.
Forest Acres shares renderings and plans for a new park
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Forest Acres is getting a new park complete with a small splash pad, food truck parking, and a spot for fishing in Gills Creek. City administrator Shaun Greenwood says this space will have something for everyone. "We're really looking to create a space that people...
Shooting outside Dentsville hotel leaves one dead on Saturday
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in Richland County say one person has died following an early morning weekend shooting in the Dentsville community. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday at 7128 Parklane Road, the address of the Magnuson Hotel. According to...
'Lunch Bunch' helps attendees enjoy SC State Fair food at a discount
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love fair food but don't want to ride the rides, you have an option to get in more cheaply. It's called the Lunch Bunch. It's an offer the fair started 20 years ago that allows those who just want to enjoy the food to do so Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, fairgoers are allowed to come in and pay the $20 entry fee with a refundable ticket. If they make it back to the booth by 2 p.m. they will refund the $20.
New flavor of funnel cake, elephant ears at this year's SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s opening day at the South Carolina State Fair and there are a few different sights, sounds and smells - including a new Cookies and Cream funnel cake and elephant ear flavor. "Every year I come, I come for elephant ears," attendee Veronica Grant laughed.
Aunt Martha's serves State Fair guests for the 74th year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aunt Martha's has been cooking up South Carolina State Fair favorites for 74 years. "I’ve been working the South Carolina State Fair since 1992, my family’s been here since 1948," operator Earl Scheler said. "Aunt Martha's an experience. You have to go to the fairgrounds and eat at Aunt Martha's. It's just an experience. They love it!"
