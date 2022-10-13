All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Only a handful of years ago, pleated pants might’ve triggered flashbacks to the fits your dad wore to the “nice” restaurant in town. They shouldn’t. For a few seasons now, nearly all of the raddest trousers we’ve spotlighted here have been gloriously pleated, and frankly, we’re glad to have them back in our lives. Pleats serve a functional purpose: they allow for more breathing room where it matters most. But beyond the utility, they also look particularly right in 2022, when dressing like a swagged-out octogenarian has never been cooler and appreciation for the bigger-is-better style of the ‘80s is at an all-time high. Naturally, aggressively-pleated designer versions abound. But if you’re looking to ease into the burgeoning pleats resurgence, Alex Mill’s aptly named standard chino is the pair to start with.

17 DAYS AGO