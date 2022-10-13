Read full article on original website
Related
Yes, You Can Pull Off Alex Mill's Pleated Pants
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Only a handful of years ago, pleated pants might’ve triggered flashbacks to the fits your dad wore to the “nice” restaurant in town. They shouldn’t. For a few seasons now, nearly all of the raddest trousers we’ve spotlighted here have been gloriously pleated, and frankly, we’re glad to have them back in our lives. Pleats serve a functional purpose: they allow for more breathing room where it matters most. But beyond the utility, they also look particularly right in 2022, when dressing like a swagged-out octogenarian has never been cooler and appreciation for the bigger-is-better style of the ‘80s is at an all-time high. Naturally, aggressively-pleated designer versions abound. But if you’re looking to ease into the burgeoning pleats resurgence, Alex Mill’s aptly named standard chino is the pair to start with.
Uniqlo U's Latest Drop Is Packed With Quiet, Tasteful Menswear
Season after season, Uniqlo U remains a go-to in the GQ offices. With Christophe Lemaire at the helm, the sub-label has established a reputation for incredibly chic clothing attached to incredibly low price tags. And after a long, sweaty summer, the widely-beloved link-up is back in full force, just in time for your annual pumpkin patch outing. As with every other Uniqlo U drop, the latest collection sees Lemaire iterating on everything the Japanese retailer does best, before elevating it all into designer territory. Luxurious knits, wide-legged cords, cropped jackets still warm from the atelier—it's hard to pick just one standout. So we didn't. Instead, we rounded up 17 superb pieces from the new drop, each destined to make getting dressed these next few months preposterously easy. Keep scrolling to see everything we're itching to get our hands on right now, and then make moves quick to the Uniqlo site before the whole lot sells out. Menswear glory waits for no one.
Trekking Through the Mud at Balenciaga With Ye, Offset, and Bella Hadid
Balenciaga creative director Demna is responsible these days for dressing a breathtakingly large chunk of the celebrity triple A-list. You might have already seen who opened Sunday’s Summer 2023 Balenciaga runway show, held in a convention center space near Charles De Gaulle filled with heaps of fragrant, loamy mud, arranged by the Spanish artist Santiago Sierra: as the lights came up, there was Kanye “Ye” West, splashing his way down the runway in an enormous war-core security coat covered in tactical pockets. Ye is a Balenciaga muse whose devotion to the brand, much like his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s, has created a phenomenally modern cycle around Demna’s work. Through Ye’s patronage of the house, we are exposed nearly daily to Demna’s challenging and thrilling ideas about how to dress right now. There appears to be some influence working back the other way, too. Ye’s runway jacket aligned neatly with his recent luxury-prepper aesthetic; the leather moto pants, meanwhile, called back to a golden era of Kanye style.
The Met’s Next Massive Fashion Show Is Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld
For only the third time, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will mount an exhibition dedicated to a single designer: Karl Lagerfeld. The late prolific German designer, the New York Times reports, follows Alexander McQueen and Comme Des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo, who each received blockbuster shows—and saw their work interpreted on the red carpet of the Met Gala, which celebrates the annual exhibition.
Best Sellers: 19 Things GQ Readers Couldn't Stop Buying in September
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The GQ Recommends team spends a hell of a lot of time digging through deals and drops to bring you well-informed buying advice, from deep dives on the coziest comforters to our weekly Best New Menswear posts to curated intel on the finest jewelry you can score on Amazon. The 19 best sellers below resonated hard in September—so we gathered them here, figuring that if everyone else liked what they saw, you might, too. Check 'em out, subscribe to the GQ Recommends newsletter, and drop us a line if there’s anything you've been hunting for that could use our help.
Did Miu Miu Have the Season’s Best Street Style?
On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Miu Miu held its SS23 runway show, a highly anticipated coda to a year in which Miuccia Prada’s spirited passion project became the hottest womenswear line around—and a bona fide craze among men, too. So, naturally, the celebrities, starlets, and fashion fiends showed up in full force, wearing their finest double-belted leather trousers, pleated tennis skirts, and sequin-encrusted coats. Outside, throngs of spectators gathered to cheer for the likes of Alexa Chung and Zaya Wade as they walked into the venue to take in a nuanced, nylon-heavy collection that—yes!—included a tantalizing taste of menswear in the form of acid-wash denim blazers and sleeveless cardigans. But for most of the assembled Miu Miu heads, the real fashion show went down outside. See what everyone wore to the show below.
How Did Gremlins Invade Fashion?
Fashion is for freaks—this much we know to be true. Scary monsters and nice sprites of all stripes have found their place in the industry, literally and figuratively speaking. So, last week when Gucci’s Alessandro Michele sent dozens of twins down the runway, some of them festooned with Gizmo the Mogwai dolls wearing little leather harnesses? That’s just another day in Milan, baby.
Pharrell Is Holding the World's Most Stylish Online Garage Sale
In addition to developing a legendary skincare routine that defies our understanding of time itself, Pharrell is quite the style maverick. From music videos to red carpets, his outfits often make the kinds of statements fans long to make themselves, and now they finally can. Pharrell has announced the launch of Joopiter, his own auction service, that will sell selections from his 11 storage vaults’ worth of incredible luxury goods.
The Espro French Press Is a Steal Right Now (Plus 7 More Big Gear Deals We Like)
Investing in any Espro French press is the quickest way to level up your home brewing; so much so, that its baseline mode, the P3, is our favorite French press on the market—the one we'd recommend to practically everyone. It has its flaws (like poor heat retention), but it's still top-notch. And right now, it's a rare 20% off.
Gucci and Palace Are Linking and Building
A breaking news alert, by way of the Italian luxury house Gucci and the British skate brand Palace: “Things are looking up.” That’s putting it mildly!. Gucci and Palace confirmed a few weeks’ worth of internet murmurs by officially announcing their upcoming collaboration on Thursday evening, tacking on another surefire hit to 2021’s lengthy (and yet still unraveling) string of blockbuster cross-brand partnerships. The project—which technically falls under the umbrella of Gucci Vault, the “experimental online store” creative director Alessandro Michele launched last year that’s home to some of the label’s recent cross-brand collaborations, plus curated Gucci vintage, some non-Gucci products, and various Web3-based initiatives—will include accessories and clothing (including Palace’s first-ever women’s ready-to-wear) that span both brands’ usual signifiers. Expect co-branded soccer jerseys and tracksuits, heritage leather bags shaped like Palace’s pyramidal Tri-Ferg logo with a Gucci tri-color strap, and several moto-inspired pieces (a major trend the past few seasons), including a literal bike designed with a third partner, the 101-year-old Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Guzzi.
This Sub-$400 Seiko Is a Wrist-Sized Slice of Zen
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for a nice-looking watch that doesn’t cost a fortune, there are plenty of solid options to choose from: sleek Casios, Timex repros, burly G-Shocks. On your search, you’ll inevitably come across Seiko, whose reputation for crafting some of the highest quality watches on the planet has made the brand a perennial GQ favorite in the sub-$1,000 range. In the past, we’ve sung the praises of the Seiko 5 Sports, the Schwarzenegger-approved Arnie, and this budget-friendly alternative to the Cartier Tank—and that still doesn’t come close to covering all of the Seiko models worthy of a spot on your wrist. Case in point: the brand’s Presage Japanese Garden Collection SRPF51, a sub-$400 automatic dress watch that could easily pass for a timepiece quadruple the price.
Ryan Gosling Is Gucci's Newest Guy
Big news in luggage: Ryan Gosling is the face of Gucci's new Valigeria campaign, which is centered around its travel gear, and will be seen on billboards popping up across the planet as you read this. Shot by photographer Glen Luchford, Gosling is seen with different pieces from the brand's “Gucci Savoy” collection. In one image he's pushing a Gucci luggage-stacked bell boy trolley, The Darjeeling Limited-style, while sporting a '70s-style, waist-cinched suit; in another, he's seen in a Hawaiian shirt from Gucci's Spring 2022 collection (worn by Macaulay Culkin on the catwalk, and already seen on Gosling on the red carpet) surrounded by GG monogrammed suitcases and carry-on bags (all of which will be available to shop in due course). Elsewhere he can be seen sitting on the back of a Chevy in a striped suit and a retro-infused skinny tie.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0