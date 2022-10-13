ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

umaine.edu

Hutchinson Center to host Going Green: Sustainability in Business workshop Oct. 21

Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Sustainability in Business. This online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held from 8:30 a.m–4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. This workshop will help participants...
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Friday Night Maine Football Results – October 14

Believe it or not, football was played last night, either around or in the rain. 11 games took place on Friday, October 14th, including Bangor's 1st victory o the season over Edward Little. Here are the Friday night scores for October 14th. Bangor 16 Edward Little 6. Cape Elizabeth 49...
ORONO, ME
Z107.3

A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan

Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Organization offering free furniture to community

OLD TOWN — A non-profit organization in the old town known for handing out free furniture to those transitioning into independent housing opened its doors to the public for an open house celebrating 11 years of serving the community. Welcome to Housing home goods bank offers free furniture, household...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good

Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
WATERVILLE, ME
Z107.3

Brewer Firefighters Use New Boat to Rescue a Flooded-Out Family

Friday's rain and wind storm wreaked havoc on a lot of Mainers, including a Brewer family who had to be rescued from their home by boat. What a crazy start to the weekend. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in areas that don't usually fill with water. And those high winds took down branches and trees that blocked roadways and prompted power outages, even totally washing out one portion of Pushaw Road in Glenburn. Road crews and first responders were busy, keeping everyone safe, including in Brewer where firefighters were faced with a unique situation.
BREWER, ME
NECN

Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire

A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
VASSALBORO, ME
Kool AM

Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
ORLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Several neighboring fire departments respond to a local business in flames

VASSALBORO —According to Vassalboro Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Robert Williams, firefighters were called to Cushnoc Road around 12:20 a.m. following reports of heavy fire. Firefighters reportedly found the front of the building fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Williams said the building was a marijuana growing business. There...
VASSALBORO, ME
foxbangor.com

Live pet adoption helps animals find safe homes

TRENTON — Saturday Stanley Subaru in Trenton partnered with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Hancock County for the “Subaru Loves Pets” initiative to help animals in need find new homes. “We have a very loyal following of pets with Subaru owners and...
TRENTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 5-13. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 5. Eric W. Blanchette Jr.,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Storm causes multiple road closures

GLENBURN — The Pushaw Road in Glenburn between the Orono Road and Lakeview Road is closed due to storm damage, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Several other areas throughout the county have experienced trees down, flooding and debris in the roads. Please use caution while traveling throughout the day.
GLENBURN, ME

