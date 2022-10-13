Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
umaine.edu
Hutchinson Center to host Going Green: Sustainability in Business workshop Oct. 21
Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Sustainability in Business. This online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held from 8:30 a.m–4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. This workshop will help participants...
Friday Night Maine Football Results – October 14
Believe it or not, football was played last night, either around or in the rain. 11 games took place on Friday, October 14th, including Bangor's 1st victory o the season over Edward Little. Here are the Friday night scores for October 14th. Bangor 16 Edward Little 6. Cape Elizabeth 49...
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
mainebiz.biz
After a pandemic shakeout in Castine, a new wave of owners is rebuilding key businesses
The coronavirus pandemic transformed life as we know it. Between 2020 and 2021, schools closed, people were confined to their homes, small towns were left wondering how they would make it without the help of the tourist season, and main streets were quiet without the usual hustle and bustle of weekday life.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
Vassalboro marijuana grow facility a 'total loss' after fire
VASSALBORO, Maine — A marijuana grow facility in Vassalboro is considered a "total loss" following an overnight fire. In a Facebook post, the Vassalboro Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the department, someone passing by the area reported seeing a fire.
foxbangor.com
Organization offering free furniture to community
OLD TOWN — A non-profit organization in the old town known for handing out free furniture to those transitioning into independent housing opened its doors to the public for an open house celebrating 11 years of serving the community. Welcome to Housing home goods bank offers free furniture, household...
mainebiz.biz
Private equity group nabs Rockland shopping plaza for $14.6M before it hits the market
A private equity group of buyers in the midcoast area scooped up a 170,000-square-foot shopping center in Rockland in a deal that started with a phone call. Treadstone LLC bought Harbor Plaza Shopping Center, 235 Camden St., from Harbor Plaza LLC for $14.6 million. Bob Horvath of Horvath & Tremblay...
Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good
Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
Brewer Firefighters Use New Boat to Rescue a Flooded-Out Family
Friday's rain and wind storm wreaked havoc on a lot of Mainers, including a Brewer family who had to be rescued from their home by boat. What a crazy start to the weekend. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in areas that don't usually fill with water. And those high winds took down branches and trees that blocked roadways and prompted power outages, even totally washing out one portion of Pushaw Road in Glenburn. Road crews and first responders were busy, keeping everyone safe, including in Brewer where firefighters were faced with a unique situation.
NECN
Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire
A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
foxbangor.com
Several neighboring fire departments respond to a local business in flames
VASSALBORO —According to Vassalboro Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Robert Williams, firefighters were called to Cushnoc Road around 12:20 a.m. following reports of heavy fire. Firefighters reportedly found the front of the building fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Williams said the building was a marijuana growing business. There...
foxbangor.com
Live pet adoption helps animals find safe homes
TRENTON — Saturday Stanley Subaru in Trenton partnered with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Hancock County for the “Subaru Loves Pets” initiative to help animals in need find new homes. “We have a very loyal following of pets with Subaru owners and...
Part Of Pushaw Rd. Closed Down After Large Section Washed Away During Storm
Hard rain and heavy wind hit most of Eastern Maine overnight. Many folks woke up without power or to flooded basements and backyards. The damage from so much rain falling in such a short amount of time could be seen in low-lying parking lots and roads throughout the area. The...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 5-13. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 5. Eric W. Blanchette Jr.,...
foxbangor.com
Storm causes multiple road closures
GLENBURN — The Pushaw Road in Glenburn between the Orono Road and Lakeview Road is closed due to storm damage, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Several other areas throughout the county have experienced trees down, flooding and debris in the roads. Please use caution while traveling throughout the day.
Comments / 0