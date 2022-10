BIRMINGHAM – UAB Men's Soccer (3-7-2, 1-3-2 AAC) used a second-half surge to pick up the school's first win as a member of the American Athletic Conference. The Blazers scored all three of their goals in the second half to keep UCF (5-5, 2-4 AAC) at bay in the 3-1 victory.

