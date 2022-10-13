Read full article on original website
The Jan. 6 committee definitively shows Trump's malicious intent
Many of the House Jan. 6 hearings that preceded Thursday’s hearing discussed how Trump’s advisers constantly informed him that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election results, and that efforts to suggest there was such evidence were pointless. But focusing on what Trump was told still permitted the theoretical possibility that he didn’t believe it, and that he was irrational and blinded by emotion in his bid to find any information that could keep him in office.
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Barack Obama says Democrats need to avoid being a 'buzzkill'
Former President Barack Obama thinks Democrats can be a bit of a "buzzkill," too easily offended over accidental slights and the complicated scenarios of modern life, he said in a podcast interview late last week.
Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”
At its latest hearing, the January 6th committee presented evidence that Donald Trump and people in his orbit planned to spread lies about the 2020 election even before Election Day. “This was planned, it was premeditated,” says Olivia Troye, who previously served as a Senior Advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence. “The Vice President's life was put in danger because of this insane man.” As Election Day approached, people were so concerned that Trump would falsely claim victory before all the results were tabulated that former White House counsel Greg Jacob wrote a memo advising Vice President Pence to steer clear of those claims. “It’s significant that Greg Jacob felt the need to put it in writing,” Troye tells Ali Velshi. “That tells me that all of them were aware of what Trump’s planning was…and they were concerned about how this was gonna play out.”Oct. 15, 2022.
How Sarah Palin's 2008 nomination informs today's GOP
'Circus' co-host Mark McKinnon joins Morning Joe to discuss how Sarah Palin's 2008 nomination laid the groundwork for the current Republican Party.Oct. 17, 2022.
Herschel Walker uses a fake badge to dig himself a deep hole
Over the course of his bizarre Republican Senate campaign, Herschel Walker has been caught telling a breathtaking number of lies. He’s said he was a University of Georgia graduate, but that wasn’t true. He said he was his high school’s valedictorian, but that wasn’t true. His claims about his business background have been so extraordinarily wrong that The Daily Beast said they “appear to bear no resemblance to reality whatsoever.”
In Kari Lake and Tudor Dixon, the GOP offers a cynical alternative to Trump
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake declared in a Sunday interview on CNN that she will accept the results of her state election in November — if she wins. In that declaration, and in her refusal to say if she will accept election results if she loses the Arizona gubernatorial election, the former local TV news anchor was merely doing an impression of a previous candidate for office who ascended an escalator more than seven years ago, ushering in a new brand of made-for-TV politics. “I’m a reporter, I’ve been sitting on your side of the desk for a long time,” Lake told CNN’s Dana Bash, while casting skepticism on the U.S. electoral system.
Laurence Tribe: Jan. 6th Committee made Trump’s culpability “dramatically clear”
The January 6th Committee capped off months of painstaking work with a bang – voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump for documents and his testimony regarding the events of that day. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, about that subpoena and the possibility of a criminal case against Trump.Oct. 16, 2022.
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb got her wish. Now she's dealing with the fallout.
Christina Bobb had a simple wish: to work for former President Donald Trump. The 39-year-old lawyer spent the aftermath of the 2020 election producing segments in her native Arizona for the far-right OAN network, peddling conspiracy theories about faked ballots on camera while simultaneously working behind the scenes on former President Donald Trump’s ultimately doomed efforts to reverse the election’s outcome.
'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress. The DOJ recommending 6 months in jail while Bannon's lawyers are seeking probation. It comes as Trump himself braces for the formal subpoena from the January 6th Committee for testimony and documents. Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tells MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber Trump will likely try to avoid testifying, adding “he can try and fight it, I suspect he will despite all his social media bluster because this is a guy who took the fifth amendment more than 400 times… The one time Trump doesn’t want to talk about the 2020 election is when he has to do so under oath.”Oct. 17, 2022.
The U.S. is not ready for possible escalation with China, warns House member
House Armed Services Committee members Seth Moulton and Michael Waltz warn time is running out for the U.S. to prepare itself and allies for a possible war with China. Reps. Moulton and Waltz join Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 17, 2022.
How Republicans are weaponizing the politics of hysteria
Author Robert Draper joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind.'Oct. 17, 2022.
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and again and again. We need people who say no,” the second-term Republican said. Lee repeatedly pointed to his voting record and twice told the audience at Utah Valley University that he voted less in line with Trump than all but two Republican senators — Rand Paul and Susan Collins. “To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly. And it’s contradicted by the plain facts,” Lee said.
Republicans attack Democrats on crime ahead of midterms. Is it working?
Republicans are making crime a central issue with the midterms a little more than three weeks away. And in some places - it may be working … with races that were once favoring Democrats over the summer now tightening.Oct. 16, 2022.
ADL’s Greenblatt: Trump’s social media attack on Jews 'are dangerous comments at a dangerous time’
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and Washington Post National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker join Andrea Mitchell to address a threatening social media post in which former President Trump said, “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - before it is too late!” Greenblatt says “These are dangerous comments at a dangerous time.” He adds, “Let’s just call it what it is: anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish, and hateful. Underlined. Period.”Oct. 17, 2022.
'Delay, disrupt, deflect': The ongoing delay tactics by Trump over the documents probe
MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade and MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the latest legal setbacks faced by Donald Trump regarding the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, after the Justice Department appealed the appointment of a special master and the Supreme Court rejected to intervene in the case. The co-hosts of the #SistersInLaw podcast also dive into why Trump’s lawyers formed "Trump Organization II” on the same day the New York AG sued the Trump Organization for fraud.Oct. 17, 2022.
Why Trump is facing new allegations of antisemitism (yes, again)
By some estimates, roughly 22% of Jewish voters supported Donald Trump’s candidacy in 2020. The Republican expected a stronger showing, and with the latest reporting from NBC News in mind, it seems the former president is expressing his frustrations in rather provocative ways. Former President Donald Trump attacked Jews...
Velshi: Zan, Zindagi, Azadi. For women, for life and for liberty.
“Zan, Zindagi, Azadi” translates to “women, life & liberty”. Those three beautiful words are ringing out in the streets across Iran. They form a protest chant and their meaning says everything one needs to know about the protests in Iran. Most Americans likely take for granted the ability to make certain basic choices without the government interfering. Not in Iran, where women and girls are mandated to wear hijabs, to wear so-called “modest clothing” and to hide their hair in public. Forced to be invisible. To the women of Iran: you are not voiceless; you are not invisible. We hear you. We see you. Zan, Zindagi, Azadi.Oct. 15, 2022.
Intelligence failures before Jan. 6 warrant even more investigation
Days after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, Steven D’Antuono, the head of the FBI’s Washington field office, said the FBI had no intelligence that suggested there would be anything that day but a lawful pro-Trump rally. Six months later, FBI Director Christopher Wray reiterated the claim when he told Congress that the agency he leads had had no specific “intelligence indicating that hundreds and hundreds of people were going to breach the Capitol complex.”
Kari Lake’s line on election results reflects GOP’s new normal
Much of Kari Lake’s gubernatorial candidacy is based on discredited conspiracy theories about Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. But as we were reminded yesterday, the far-right candidate hasn’t just rejected the results of the last election cycle, Lake is also prepared to question this year’s results, too. NBC News reported:
