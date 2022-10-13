Read full article on original website
Waids Draft Road in Greenbrier to close Monday October 17 drainage structure replacement
Greenbrier County, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will close County Route 15/2 Waids Draft Road from Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21, to replace a drainage structure. The project is subject to rescheduling due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances. A detour will...
New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic, Bridge Day officially underway
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in two years, West Virginia’s largest single-day festival is officially getting started. The New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic at 7 AM this morning and will not reopen until 5 PM. Vendors arrived to set up at 5:30...
Crash closes 1 lane of I-77S in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has blocked part of I-77 South in Kanawha County. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, close to the 105.4 mile-marker near the Eden’s Fork exit. West Virginia 511 officials say one lane of the I-77 South has been closed […]
Bridge Day 2022 brings both new and old visitors to Southern West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers. As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent […]
Ride to Bridge Day with shuttles provided by the Bridge Day Commission
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–Fayette County is making access to Bridge Day easy with shuttles. Shuttles are stationed at locations throughout the county including at the Fayetteville Walmart, Fayette Landing Shopping Center, and Midland Trail High School as well as more locations listed on their website. Tim Naylor, the Executive Assistant for the Fayette County Chamber of […]
West Virginia State Police cruiser involved in Kanawha County rollover crash
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M. Oct. 14, 2022) – The West Virginia State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Dry Branch area. Witnesses at the scene tell WOWK 13 News the crashed vehicle is a WVSP cruiser. No injuries have been reported at this time, and witnesses at the scene say […]
Potential fire situation on Vine St, emergency personnel on site
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fire crews and other emergency services are currently on site by a Vine St residence along Johnstown Road addressing an as of yet unspecified incident. Several emergency vehicles have been stationed throughout the area, including EMS and several fire engines, all actively utilizing flashing emergency...
Paint Creek residents: Water still foams 2 months after chemical spill
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – More than two months after a tractor-trailer crashed and caused a chemical spill, people are still dealing with the fallout and are afraid to use their water. The Kanawha County Commissioners said the chemical was not detected in the water after a recent round of testing, but residents said they’re […]
Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
connect-bridgeport.com
State Police: Driver of Vehicle that Collided with UPS Truck in Lewis County Killed as Result of Accident
On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Cpl. M.P. Denison, along with Sgt. J.R. Wince and Cpl. M.S. Clark, responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 87-mile marker of Interstate 79 in Lewis County. The victim, identified as Harry Dean, 71 of Sutton, West Virginia was travelling south and lost control of his vehicle.
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wvtf.org
'Significantly' high levels of sulphur dioxide detected in Giles County near lime plant
For at least the past five years, a lime processing plant in Giles County has been emitting levels of sulphur dioxide that exceed the legal limits of air quality by the EPA. The affected areas surround the Lhoist Kimballton plant, located near Ripplemead, which processes lime that’s used to produce steel.
Upcoming meeting to determine fate of Fayette Animal Shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00am. Topics of discussion will include discussion and decision regarding the animal shelter, funding requests for new police cruisers and...
Thousands expected for Hinton Railroad Days
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating its Railroad Days event, starting a week from today! The highly anticipated Railroad Days event starts on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This hallmark fall event in Summers County has been absent for the past three years, and people are excited to have it back. The […]
Metro News
PHOTO GALLERY: Bridge Day is back!!
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Folks were ready to stand among the clouds once again on the tallest steel arch bride in the western hemisphere on Saturday. After Bridge Day had been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID, the celebration on the New River Gorge Bridge opened up Saturday to a lot of fanfare.
WSAZ
Troopers investigating deadly shooting in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Lincoln County. Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the Branchland area. Troopers confirm a person has died. We’re working to get more information, including where and when...
wymt.com
Health officials warn against taking paxlovid with certain heart medications
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new study warns the oral anti-viral COVID treatment Paxlovid can negatively interact with common heart medications. The review paper says interactions between Paxlovid and certain blood thinners can cause an increased risk of bleeding. When combined with some cholesterol medications such as statins, it can...
