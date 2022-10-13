ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

WOWK 13 News

Crash closes 1 lane of I-77S in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has blocked part of I-77 South in Kanawha County. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, close to the 105.4 mile-marker near the Eden’s Fork exit. West Virginia 511 officials say one lane of the I-77 South has been closed […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Fayette County, WV
Health
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayetteville, WV
Health
Fayette County, WV
Government
Fayetteville, WV
Government
City
Fayetteville, WV
WVNS

Ride to Bridge Day with shuttles provided by the Bridge Day Commission

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–Fayette County is making access to Bridge Day easy with shuttles. Shuttles are stationed at locations throughout the county including at the Fayetteville Walmart, Fayette Landing Shopping Center, and Midland Trail High School as well as more locations listed on their website. Tim Naylor, the Executive Assistant for the Fayette County Chamber of […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Potential fire situation on Vine St, emergency personnel on site

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fire crews and other emergency services are currently on site by a Vine St residence along Johnstown Road addressing an as of yet unspecified incident. Several emergency vehicles have been stationed throughout the area, including EMS and several fire engines, all actively utilizing flashing emergency...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Police: Driver of Vehicle that Collided with UPS Truck in Lewis County Killed as Result of Accident

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Cpl. M.P. Denison, along with Sgt. J.R. Wince and Cpl. M.S. Clark, responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 87-mile marker of Interstate 79 in Lewis County. The victim, identified as Harry Dean, 71 of Sutton, West Virginia was travelling south and lost control of his vehicle.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Thousands expected for Hinton Railroad Days

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating its Railroad Days event, starting a week from today! The highly anticipated Railroad Days event starts on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This hallmark fall event in Summers County has been absent for the past three years, and people are excited to have it back. The […]
HINTON, WV
Metro News

PHOTO GALLERY: Bridge Day is back!!

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Folks were ready to stand among the clouds once again on the tallest steel arch bride in the western hemisphere on Saturday. After Bridge Day had been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID, the celebration on the New River Gorge Bridge opened up Saturday to a lot of fanfare.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Troopers investigating deadly shooting in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Lincoln County. Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the Branchland area. Troopers confirm a person has died. We’re working to get more information, including where and when...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Health officials warn against taking paxlovid with certain heart medications

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new study warns the oral anti-viral COVID treatment Paxlovid can negatively interact with common heart medications. The review paper says interactions between Paxlovid and certain blood thinners can cause an increased risk of bleeding. When combined with some cholesterol medications such as statins, it can...
MERCER COUNTY, WV

