Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Queen of the Night’ in New Whitney Houston Cover: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
 4 days ago

Kelly Clarkson may be a queen of daytime talk shows, but now she’s also queen of the night. For the latest installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show ‘s Kellyoke series, the three-time Grammy winner showed off her voice by covering a song by the “Voice” herself, Whitney Houston ‘s “Queen of the Night.”

Clarkson and her band, Y’all, started by putting their own twist on Houston’s rocking dance hit, which was originally released on the soundtrack for her 1992 film The Bodyguard. While the late legend’s original mix starts out with an immediately uptempo beat, Clarkson sang the first lines slowly over suspended chords, backup singers dramatically echoing her with each lyric.

Then, the lights started flashing, the drums began pounding, and the “Stronger” singer went full Whitney mode — taking lines up the octave, sprinkling in sky-high riffs and belting long notes with show-stopping force.

“I’ve got more than enough to make you drop to your knees/ Cause I’m the queen of the night, oh yeah,” she sang, leading seamlessly into an epic electric guitar solo.

With a Billboard Pop Airplay chart peak of No. 17, “Queen of the Night” is one of several hits recorded by Houston as part of The Bodyguard ‘s soundtrack. Also on the album are 14-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “I Will Always Love You” and No. 4s “I Have Nothing” and “I’m Every Woman.” The Grammy-winning soundtrack itself topped the Billboard 200 for a whopping 20 weeks in 1992, the year the film debuted, and remained on the chart for 176 weeks total.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night” on The Kelly Clarkson Show above.

