Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma State QB playing through injury, rumors swirling about availability against Texas
Sportsbooks are reacting to the rumors and moving their betting lines accordingly. DraftKings opened its line with Texas as 2.5-point favorites on the road, and on Monday when chatter started to surface, the sportsbook upped the spread to six points for the Longhorns.
Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit
There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings
Texas, now ranked No. 20 in the country, is preparing for a Top 25 showdown with Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll
For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12. In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas is a 3.5-point favorite vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
With a road trip to Stillwater to face the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, according to DraftKings. Texas is coming off a gritty 24-21 win over Iowa State in Austin on Saturday, while Oklahoma State will try to bounce back from the season’s first defeat, a double-overtime 43-40 loss to TCU in Fort Worth.
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. Iowa State Edition
Truth be told, I think if asked, most Texas Longhorns fans (myself included) would have gladly taken a 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in the preseason. Coming off of three straight to Iowa State (including last year’s 30-7 loss in Ames), getting past the Iowa State hump in the schedule with a victory would have been a delightful change of pace from recent history against a historically putrid flyover country football team.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Iowa State: Five Observations and Sunday Chat
They can’t all be pretty. Sometimes you have gut out an ugly win even when you don’t bring your best game to the yard that day. Last year, we became accustomed to watching this Texas team come up on the short end of the stick in close games. Yesterday in Austin might be a small sign that maybe things could be changing.
Texas football vs. Oklahoma State: Opening odds for Week 8
A high-stakes matchup lies ahead for No. 22 ranked Texas football next weekend on the road against head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 8 (for now at least) Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a Big 12 foe away from home for the first time in nearly a month.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
The Texas Longhorns navigated the first seven weeks of the season without a bye week, managing a 5-2 record and sit third in the conference standings. The team standing in their way of a much-needed break, a six-win season, and continued progress on their revenge tour are the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State
There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team
Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
Burnt Orange Nation
Live Reaction: Texas survives against Iowa State
After blowing a second-half lead, the Texas Longhorns put the ball in the hands of their offense to score a go-ahead touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones and came away with a 24-21 win. Texas struggled to get the offense going early, going scoreless in the first quarter, but managed...
Burnt Orange Nation
Roschon Johnson calls 24-21 Texas victory over Iowa State a ‘5-star win’
Two years ago, the Iowa State Cyclones scored the final 13 points in a 23-20 victory over the Texas Longhorns, prompting an infamous claim by running back Breece Hall that it was “five-star culture versus five-star players.”. In scoring the 27 unanswered points against the Longhorns last year in...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance
Five-star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this season, but Friday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge the Texas Longhorns pledge took it to a new level. DeSoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first...
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas’ 24-21 win over Iowa State
That certainly wasn’t the prettiest game we’ve seen the Texas Longhorns play, but they came away win a win to mark their first three-game conference win streak under Steve Sarkisian. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Horns’ 24-21 win over the Cyclones. Texas found a...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 running back and Texas Longhorns pledge, visiting Florida State Seminoles this weekend
The Texas Longhorns have the nation's No. 6 recruiting class - with three of their top five pledges coming from out of state. One of those class headliners is Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 running back. As anyone who follows ...
Burnt Orange Nation
Wheemers: ANNUAL TRIP DKR - BLUEBONNET CAFE
Wheemers is back in the house. Wut wut. A force field of resultant pies is about to hit Austin. I see. I feel. I know. You may meet me in person if there’s own place can find me. But I think thee cannot. Today, we will see Iowa State...
ktswblog.net
Rattlers Take Tough Blow Against Knights
Down 21-0. The Rattlers’ offensive line struggled all throughout the evening to get the run game going as. Steele’s defensive line was in the backfield most of the night. Head Coach John Walsh didn’t shy. away from the run game as the Rattlers’ first touchdown came halfway...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Comments / 0