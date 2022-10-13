Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
SCOTUS declines to take up case challenging racist rulings about U.S. territories
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a lawsuit challenging a series of racist century-old rulings in a bid to pursue birthright citizenship for residents of American Samoa. Why it matters: The rulings, known as the Insular Cases, dictated that residents of territories do not have the same...
DOJ seeks 6-month prison sentence for Steve Bannon
The Department of Justice on Monday recommended that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon receive a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee. Driving the news: The DOJ in the Monday filing said that Bannon from the moment that he accepted...
Chris Christie says Trump kept classified documents as a "trophy"
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he believes former President Trump took classified documents from the federal government and kept them at his Mar-a-Lago residence as a "trophy." Why it matters: Christie also said he thinks Trump's actions, as alleged by a...
Kinzinger: Trump required by law to testify before Jan. 6 committee
Former President Trump will be required by law to testify before the Jan. 6 committee when he is called to do so, committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Driving the news: The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday unanimously voted to issue a subpoena to...
Trump: I could "easily" be Israel's prime minister
Former President Trump said Sunday that he "could easily be" the prime minister of Israel in a post on his Truth Social account, in which he also said that Jewish people in the U.S. should be more appreciative of what he has done for Israel. Between the lines: It is...
Texas family fights at Supreme Court to keep adopted Native American child due to law that favors tribes
A 1970s law to protect Native American children in adoption comes before the Supreme Court next month, as one family alleges it is racially discriminatory.
Sneak peek: New book goes inside the Trump impeachments
From Chapter 11 of "Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump," out tomorrow from Rachael Bade of Politico and Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post:. "Privately, Trump and his top White House aides were extremely concerned about losing GOP lawmakers' support once they learned the full...
Trump endorses Zeldin in New York governor's race
Former President Trump on Sunday formally endorsed New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R) in the race against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). Why it matters: Trump's endorsement is a sign that the former president believes the GOP congressman may be able to pull off an upset — and wants to be able to claim some degree of credit if he does.
Paul Ryan predicts Trump won’t be GOP nominee in 2024
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan predicted Thursday that former President Trump will not be the Republican nominee in 2024 and that he only holds power within the Republican Party because “everybody’s afraid of him.”. Why it matters: Ryan's comments come as other potential Republican 2024 candidates...
Kremlin "not concerned about" Brittney Griner's release, Putin aide says
WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from prison in Russia is not a priority for the Kremlin, an aide to Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Sunday. The big picture: President Biden and U.S. officials have pushed for the release of Griner, whom a Russian court convicted on drug charges in August. U.S. officials maintain she's been wrongfully detained.
Israeli president to meet with Biden at White House next week
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with President Biden at the White House next week, the Israeli President’s Office announced. Why it matters: It will be Herzog’s first visit to Washington since assuming office. The visit will also take place less than a week before the elections in Israel.
White House "very disappointed" by Palestinian president's remarks to Putin
The White House is “deeply disappointed” Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas told Russian president Vladimir Putin that he mistrusts the Biden administration, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council told Axios. Why it matters: Since assuming office, the Biden administration has resumed sending hundreds of millions of dollars...
Trump's business charged Secret Service "excessive" hotel rates, docs show
Former President Trump's business charged Secret Service agents "excessive nightly rates" at its properties during dozens of trips, according to documents released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Driving the news: Some charges were as high as $1,185 per room per night at the former Trump International...
What's going on in the Georgia attorney general race?
In the race to be Georgia's next attorney general, two candidates have very different views on how to do the job. And that contrast has crystallized around the issue of abortion. Why it matters: While it doesn't get the same attention as other races, the attorney general is the state’s...
Donald Trump trashes "stupid" GOP candidate Joe O'Dea in Colorado U.S. Senate race
Former President Trump remained uncharacteristically quiet in Colorado's midterm elections. Until now.Driving the news: He took to social media Monday to trash Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea, labeling him a "Republican in name only," and urging followers not to support the contender."MAGA doesn't vote for stupid people with big mouths," Trump posted on Truth Social.Why it matters: The race is one of the most-watched in the nation and Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet's re-election could help determine which major party controls the U.S. Senate.But Republicans can't win in blue-tilting Colorado — where Democrats hold a 3-percentage point, or...
Silicon Valley's congressman offers a midterm warning
Ro Khanna, the Democrat who represents a big chunk of Silicon Valley in Congress, is still optimistic that his party will hold onto the House and that Congress will pass meaningful regulations of Big Tech . But if Republicans win the House, he warns, they'll devote less time to those issues and more to investigating Hunter Biden.
Kari Lake refuses to say whether she will accept election results if she loses
Arizona's Kari Lake on Sunday did not answer — when asked multiple times —whether she will accept the results of her state's 2022 gubernatorial election if she loses. Why it matters: Lake, a 2020 election denier, is locked into a tight race with Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona's next governor, a position that has the potential to affect the 2024 election process.
EU sanctions 11 people, 4 entities in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death, crack down on protesters
The European Union has imposed Iran-related sanctions on Monday over the death of Mahsa Amini and the regime's bloody crack down on nationwide anti-regime protest.
D.C. attorney general to investigate GOP governors busing migrants to nation's capital
The D.C. attorney general is opening an investigation into governors who are relocating migrants to the nation's capital, according to the Texas Tribune and ProPublica. The big picture: Governors from Texas, Florida and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants to Washington D.C.,, as well as New York and Chicago, in recent months.
