The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
DOJ seeks 6-month prison sentence for Steve Bannon

The Department of Justice on Monday recommended that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon receive a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee. Driving the news: The DOJ in the Monday filing said that Bannon from the moment that he accepted...
Kinzinger: Trump required by law to testify before Jan. 6 committee

Former President Trump will be required by law to testify before the Jan. 6 committee when he is called to do so, committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Driving the news: The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday unanimously voted to issue a subpoena to...
Trump: I could "easily" be Israel's prime minister

Former President Trump said Sunday that he "could easily be" the prime minister of Israel in a post on his Truth Social account, in which he also said that Jewish people in the U.S. should be more appreciative of what he has done for Israel. Between the lines: It is...
Sneak peek: New book goes inside the Trump impeachments

From Chapter 11 of "Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump," out tomorrow from Rachael Bade of Politico and Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post:. "Privately, Trump and his top White House aides were extremely concerned about losing GOP lawmakers' support once they learned the full...
Trump endorses Zeldin in New York governor's race

Former President Trump on Sunday formally endorsed New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R) in the race against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). Why it matters: Trump's endorsement is a sign that the former president believes the GOP congressman may be able to pull off an upset — and wants to be able to claim some degree of credit if he does.
Paul Ryan predicts Trump won’t be GOP nominee in 2024

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan predicted Thursday that former President Trump will not be the Republican nominee in 2024 and that he only holds power within the Republican Party because “everybody’s afraid of him.”. Why it matters: Ryan's comments come as other potential Republican 2024 candidates...
Kremlin "not concerned about" Brittney Griner's release, Putin aide says

WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from prison in Russia is not a priority for the Kremlin, an aide to Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Sunday. The big picture: President Biden and U.S. officials have pushed for the release of Griner, whom a Russian court convicted on drug charges in August. U.S. officials maintain she's been wrongfully detained.
Israeli president to meet with Biden at White House next week

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with President Biden at the White House next week, the Israeli President’s Office announced. Why it matters: It will be Herzog’s first visit to Washington since assuming office. The visit will also take place less than a week before the elections in Israel.
What's going on in the Georgia attorney general race?

In the race to be Georgia's next attorney general, two candidates have very different views on how to do the job. And that contrast has crystallized around the issue of abortion. Why it matters: While it doesn't get the same attention as other races, the attorney general is the state’s...
Donald Trump trashes "stupid" GOP candidate Joe O'Dea in Colorado U.S. Senate race

Former President Trump remained uncharacteristically quiet in Colorado's midterm elections. Until now.Driving the news: He took to social media Monday to trash Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea, labeling him a "Republican in name only," and urging followers not to support the contender."MAGA doesn't vote for stupid people with big mouths," Trump posted on Truth Social.Why it matters: The race is one of the most-watched in the nation and Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet's re-election could help determine which major party controls the U.S. Senate.But Republicans can't win in blue-tilting Colorado — where Democrats hold a 3-percentage point, or...
Silicon Valley's congressman offers a midterm warning

Ro Khanna, the Democrat who represents a big chunk of Silicon Valley in Congress, is still optimistic that his party will hold onto the House and that Congress will pass meaningful regulations of Big Tech . But if Republicans win the House, he warns, they'll devote less time to those issues and more to investigating Hunter Biden.
Kari Lake refuses to say whether she will accept election results if she loses

Arizona's Kari Lake on Sunday did not answer — when asked multiple times —whether she will accept the results of her state's 2022 gubernatorial election if she loses. Why it matters: Lake, a 2020 election denier, is locked into a tight race with Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona's next governor, a position that has the potential to affect the 2024 election process.
